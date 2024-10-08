The University of Ibadan, Oyo State, has released cut-off marks for the 2024/2025 admission exercise.
All Nigerian universities had unanimously agreed that no university would admit candidates with less than 140 points in the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) administered by the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB).
The decision was taken at the policy meeting, an annual gathering chaired by the Minister of Education, Tahir Mamman, organised by JAMB with tertiary institutions as participants, to decide on procedures for admission.
Each university, however, has the liberty to raise the minimum tolerable UTME score (cut-off) for admission.
JAMB has also explained that candidates’ UTME scores alone are not enough to guarantee them admission.
The admission cut-off point is determined by calculating the candidates’ UTME score, post-UTME score, and their senior secondary school examination results.
UI cut-off
For the 2024/2025 admissions, the University of Ibadan, candidates seeking admission into the College of Medicine need at least 60 points to be considered for admission on merit. The university, however, has slightly lower cut-off points for candidates from catchment areas and those from Educationally Less Developed States (ELDS).
The breakdown for the 2024/2025 admission cut-off was signed by the university registrar, Ganiu Saliu.
According to the breakdown, candidates seeking admission for Medicine and Surgery need at least 78.125 points to be considered for admission on merit or from the catchment area. Candidates from ELDS can, however, secure a medicine and surgery admission with 76.25 points. The requirement for Nursing Science is 71.875 points and 63.375 for ELDS.
For Medical Laboratory Science, candidates need at least 65 points for merit and catchment states and 58.75 for ELDS. The cut-off points for Pharmacy are 68 points and 65.625 points for ELDS.
The requirement for securing admission to study Law on merit or catchment state is 67.25 and 66.75 for ELDS.
In the Faculty of Science, Social Sciences and Education, the minimum cut-off point is 50.
Below are the complete cutoff points for all courses
|Faculty
|Programme
|Merit
|Catch
|ELDS
|Agriculture
|Agric. Economics
|50.375
|50.375
|50.375
|Agric. Extension and Rural Development.
|50
|50
|50
|Crop and Horticultural Sciences
|50
|50
|50
|Soil Resources Management
|50
|50
|50
|Animal Science
|50
|50
|50
|Crop Protection and Environmental Biology
|50
|50
|50
|Arts
|Anthropology
|50
|50
|50
|Arabic Language and Literature
|56.5
|56.5
|56.5
|Archaeology
|50
|50
|50
|Classical Studies
|50
|50
|50
|Communication and Language Arts
|61.875
|61.875
|58
|European Studies – French
|50
|50
|50
|European Studies- German
|50
|50
|50
|European Studies- Russian
|50
|50
|50
|English
|57.125
|57.125
|55.25
|History
|50
|50
|50
|Islamic Studies
|50
|50
|50
|Linguistics
|58.125
|58.125
|51.625
|Linguistics- Igbo
|50
|50
|50
|Linguistics- Yoruba
|50
|50
|50
|Music
|50
|50
|50
|Philosophy
|50
|50
|50
|Religious Studies
|50
|50
|50
|Theatre Arts
|55.75
|55.75
|53.125
|College of Medicine
|Biochemistry
|56.125
|56.125
|51
|Dentistry
|69.125
|69.125
|63.625
|Environmental Health Science
|52
|52
|52
|Human Nutrition and Dietetics
|57.125
|57.125
|53.125
|Medical Laboratory Science
|65
|65
|58.75
|Medicine and Surgery
|78.125
|78.125
|76.25
|Nursing Science
|71.875
|71.875
|63.375
|Physiology
|60.375
|60.375
|54.25
|Physiotherapy
|64.75
|64.75
|61.125
|Economics & Mgt Science
|Economics
|58.5
|58.5
|52.375
|Accounting
|65.25
|65.25
|59.5
|Banking and Finance
|52
|52
|52
|Marketing and Consumer Studies
|51.75
|51.75
|51.75
|Education
|Adult Education
|50
|50
|50
|Business Education
|50
|50
|50
|Early Childhood Education
|50
|50
|50
|Education and Arabic Studies
|50
|50
|50
|Education and Biology
|50
|50
|50
|Education and Chemistry
|50
|50
|50
|Education and Christian Religious Studies
|50
|50
|50
