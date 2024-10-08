The University of Ibadan, Oyo State, has released cut-off marks for the 2024/2025 admission exercise.

All Nigerian universities had unanimously agreed that no university would admit candidates with less than 140 points in the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) administered by the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB).

The decision was taken at the policy meeting, an annual gathering chaired by the Minister of Education, Tahir Mamman, organised by JAMB with tertiary institutions as participants, to decide on procedures for admission.

Each university, however, has the liberty to raise the minimum tolerable UTME score (cut-off) for admission.

JAMB has also explained that candidates’ UTME scores alone are not enough to guarantee them admission.

The admission cut-off point is determined by calculating the candidates’ UTME score, post-UTME score, and their senior secondary school examination results.

UI cut-off

For the 2024/2025 admissions, the University of Ibadan, candidates seeking admission into the College of Medicine need at least 60 points to be considered for admission on merit. The university, however, has slightly lower cut-off points for candidates from catchment areas and those from Educationally Less Developed States (ELDS).

The breakdown for the 2024/2025 admission cut-off was signed by the university registrar, Ganiu Saliu.

According to the breakdown, candidates seeking admission for Medicine and Surgery need at least 78.125 points to be considered for admission on merit or from the catchment area. Candidates from ELDS can, however, secure a medicine and surgery admission with 76.25 points. The requirement for Nursing Science is 71.875 points and 63.375 for ELDS.

For Medical Laboratory Science, candidates need at least 65 points for merit and catchment states and 58.75 for ELDS. The cut-off points for Pharmacy are 68 points and 65.625 points for ELDS.

The requirement for securing admission to study Law on merit or catchment state is 67.25 and 66.75 for ELDS.

In the Faculty of Science, Social Sciences and Education, the minimum cut-off point is 50.

Below are the complete cutoff points for all courses

Faculty Programme Merit Catch ELDS Agriculture Agric. Economics 50.375 50.375 50.375 Agric. Extension and Rural Development. 50 50 50 Crop and Horticultural Sciences 50 50 50 Soil Resources Management 50 50 50 Animal Science 50 50 50 Crop Protection and Environmental Biology 50 50 50 Arts Anthropology 50 50 50 Arabic Language and Literature 56.5 56.5 56.5 Archaeology 50 50 50 Classical Studies 50 50 50 Communication and Language Arts 61.875 61.875 58 European Studies – French 50 50 50 European Studies- German 50 50 50 European Studies- Russian 50 50 50 English 57.125 57.125 55.25 History 50 50 50 Islamic Studies 50 50 50 Linguistics 58.125 58.125 51.625 Linguistics- Igbo 50 50 50 Linguistics- Yoruba 50 50 50 Music 50 50 50 Philosophy 50 50 50 Religious Studies 50 50 50 Theatre Arts 55.75 55.75 53.125

College of Medicine Biochemistry 56.125 56.125 51 Dentistry 69.125 69.125 63.625 Environmental Health Science 52 52 52 Human Nutrition and Dietetics 57.125 57.125 53.125 Medical Laboratory Science 65 65 58.75 Medicine and Surgery 78.125 78.125 76.25 Nursing Science 71.875 71.875 63.375 Physiology 60.375 60.375 54.25 Physiotherapy 64.75 64.75 61.125 Economics & Mgt Science Economics 58.5 58.5 52.375 Accounting 65.25 65.25 59.5 Banking and Finance 52 52 52 Marketing and Consumer Studies 51.75 51.75 51.75 Education Adult Education 50 50 50 Business Education 50 50 50 Early Childhood Education 50 50 50 Education and Arabic Studies 50 50 50 Education and Biology 50 50 50 Education and Chemistry 50 50 50 Education and Christian Religious Studies 50 50 50

