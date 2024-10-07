President Bola Tinubu has called on Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State, political leaders and their supporters in the state to exercise restraint and uphold the rule of law.
In response to recent tensions following last Saturday’s local government elections, the president expressed “deep concern” over reports of arson and explosions in the state.
He urged all political actors to de-escalate the situation and discourage their supporters from engaging in violence or destructive actions, Bayo Onanuga, the special adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, said in a statement on Monday.
President Tinubu directed the police to restore and maintain peace, law and order immediately.
While instructing law enforcement agencies to bring the situation under control, he emphasised the need to ensure the security of public institutions.
Mr Tinubu said government facilities built with public funds must be safeguarded from vandalism.
He stressed that self-help has no place in a democratic system, especially after 25 years of continuous democracy.
According to Mr Tinubu, the judiciary can settle all political disputes, and the outcome of the election should be no exception.
