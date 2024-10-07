The police in Anambra State, South-east Nigeria, say four people were killed during a cult clash in Umuka, Nawfia Community in Njikoka Local Government Area of the state.

The police spokesperson in the state, Tochukwu Ikenga, in a statement on Monday, said the incident occurred on Sunday morning.

Mr Ikenga, a superintendent of police, said operatives from Nimo Divisional Police Headquarters received a distress call at about 8:25 a.m. on Sunday about the cult clash in the community.

“The operatives upon arriving at the scene, found four lifeless bodies of young men in a pool of blood with suspected multiple gunshot injuries lying on the road.

“The victims were confirmed dead by a doctor on duty and have been deposited in a morgue,” he said.

The police spokesperson identified three of the victims as Ebuka Ekenta, Junior Nnatuanya, and Aniemena, all males and indigenes of the community.

The fourth victim was identified as Ahmed Auwal.

“Information from eyewitnesses and some villagers reveal that the victims are known for their nefarious activities and are always in rivalry with another cult group in the area,” Mr Ikenga said.

He said a joint security team has intensified patrol in the area to forestall further break down of law and order.

Two officers injured in shootout with kidnappers

Mr Ikenga said, in a separate operation on Sunday, police operatives foiled an attempted kidnap of an unnamed expatriate in Ogbunka, a community in Orumba South Local Government Area of Anambra State

The spokesperson said the operatives engaged the kidnappers in a shootout during the attack, and that two of the operatives sustained gunshot injuries.

“They are stable and are currently receiving treatment in a hospital,” he said of the injured operatives.

He said the police were currently conducting an operation in the area to track down the hoodlums.

