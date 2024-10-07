The local council secretariats in Ikwerre and Eleme in Rivers State have been set ablaze on Monday morning by hoodlums, a few hours after the police announced the unsealing of the secretariats of the 23 local government areas of the state.
The attacks on the secretariats of the two local government areas occurred almost simultaneously and appeared to be related to the just-concluded local elections, which placed Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State in a vantage position politically over his predecessor and current Minister of the FCT, Nyesom Wike.
Videos and photos circulating on social media show thick smoke coming out of the secretariats’ buildings.
Grace Iringe-Koko, the police spokesperson in Rivers, who announced the unsealing of the secretariats, said that police operatives would be redeployed to them if there was another crisis or breakdown of law and order.
|
The police and the Rivers State Government have yet to comment on the latest attack.
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
At Premium Times, we firmly believe in the importance of high-quality journalism. Recognizing that not everyone can afford costly news subscriptions, we are dedicated to delivering meticulously researched, fact-checked news that remains freely accessible to all.
Whether you turn to Premium Times for daily updates, in-depth investigations into pressing national issues, or entertaining trending stories, we value your readership.
It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall.
Would you consider supporting us with a modest contribution on a monthly basis to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news?Make Contribution
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999