During the 79th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA79), US Assistant Secretary of State for African Affairs, Molly Phee, shared significant updates on US engagement in Africa.

Ms Phee emphasised Washington’s commitment to deepening partnerships and fostering development across the continent, drawing attention to key achievements and future plans. In a discussion at the conclusion of High-Level Week, Ms Phee provided insights into the US’s evolving strategy in Africa, including engagements with both West African nations and broader multilateral initiatives.

On US support for African representation, Ms Phee discussed one of the key announcements at UNGA79: the US’s continued push for Africa’s stronger representation on the global stage, particularly on the United Nations Security Council (UNSC).

She emphasised the importance of granting Africa two permanent seats, marking a shift in the US position. “We believe strongly in lifting the African voice into global conversations,” Ms Phee explained. “This shift is consistent with President Biden’s goal to help Africans engage globally, commensurate with the power and potential of Africa.”

Additionally, US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen’s advocacy led to Africa securing representation on the executive boards of major financial institutions, including the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund. This move aims to ensure that these organisations are more attuned to the needs of African nations, particularly in terms of economic development and infrastructure investment.

Ms Phee also talked about engagement with Senegal and West Africa. In response to a question from Pearl Matibe about key US successes in Africa, Ms Phee highlighted her meeting with Senegal’s new president, describing it as a major milestone. “What an incredible outcome and achievement by the people of Senegal to save their democracy, and we’re proud to be a partner to Senegal and see its example for the continent,” Ms Phee remarked. The U.S. is supporting Senegal’s vision for its future, with a focus on youth employment, economic growth, and technological innovation. The President of Senegal, Bassirou Faye, visited Silicon Valley to explore the introduction of artificial intelligence to reduce corruption and improve government efficiency.

Ms Phee also underscored the US’s engagement with other West African countries. While acknowledging the challenging security situation in the Sahel, she highlighted discussions with Mauritania and Guinea-Bissau. “We were able to have many bilateral meetings with our partners, including those in West Africa,” she noted, emphasising the importance of these dialogues in advancing shared objectives such as peace, stability, and economic growth.

When asked about US involvement in Southern Africa, particularly regarding the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), Ms Phee expressed the US’s commitment to promoting peace in the region. “We are proud to support Angola’s efforts to reduce the conflict in eastern DRC,” she said, underscoring Angola’s role as a mediator. This aligns with the broader US goal of working with African nations to address conflicts and promote stability across the continent.

Ms Phee also touched on the ongoing crisis in Sudan, acknowledging that while the situation remains complex, the US is working closely with allies and regional partners to manage the conflict.

She highlighted President Biden’s planned, historic visit to Angola. Perhaps one of the most exciting developments announced during UNGA79 was President Biden’s upcoming visit to Angola in mid-October, marking the first-ever visit of a US president to the country. Ms Phee described this trip as a “capstone” of the administration’s efforts to strengthen ties with Africa, particularly following the 2022 Africa Leaders Summit.

The visit will highlight the US’s role in the Lobito Corridor project, a major infrastructure initiative connecting Zambia, the DRC, and Angola through railway and internet connectivity. This corridor is expected to drive agricultural development and economic growth in the region.

“This is a generationally significant investment,” Ms Phee said. “It’s not just a railroad; it will help bring communities forward and connect from the Atlantic coast, hopefully across to the Indian Ocean.”

This project reflects the US’s broader strategy of investing in infrastructure to support sustainable development in Africa.

Ms Phee also highlighted US partnerships in Southern Africa, including continued dialogue with South Africa. She praised the strong ties between the US and South Africa, particularly in the areas of business and democratic governance. “We have so many elements of engagement with South Africa, whether they’re business ties, shared democratic values, or our joint efforts to promote regional peace and stability,” she added.

Looking ahead at US-Africa relations, Assistant Secretary Phee’s remarks at UNGA79 highlighted the US’s commitment to strengthening its partnerships with African countries across various sectors, from economic development to security and diplomacy. Whether through infrastructure investments like the Lobito Corridor, advocacy for African representation in global institutions, or continued engagement with West and Southern African nations, the US is positioning itself as a key partner in Africa’s future.

As Ms Phee stated, “We’re proud to support the vision of African leaders and to help them achieve their goals for peace, prosperity, and development. The pace of U.S. engagement with Africa has been unprecedented, and we look forward to continuing to build on these successes in the months and years ahead.”

Pearl Matibe is a Washington, DC-based correspondent and media commentator with expertise in U.S. foreign policy and international security. You may follow her on Twitter: @PearlMatibe

