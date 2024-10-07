The All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) and Accord Party (AP) have won councillorship seats in Saturday’s local government Elections in Jigawa State.

But the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) swept the polls by winning all 27 chairmanships and 281 out of the 287 councillorship seats in the elections contested by 11 political parties.

The candidate of APGA won the councillorship seat of Margadu Ward in Guri LGA while Accord Party won four councillorship seats in Ajaura Ward in Taura LGA, Kanwa Ward in Jahun LGA, Maiaduwa Ward in Gagarawa LGA and Guntusu Ward of Gwiwa LGA.

The election results were declared by the Jigawa State Independent Electoral Commission (JISIEC) at the respective local government headquarters and political ward collation centres across the 27 local government areas of the state.

JISIEC said the winner of the councillorship seat of Dubantu Ward in Hadejia LGA was not declared due to a disagreement over the result collation and destruction of ballot boxes.

Meanwhile, the JISIEC chairperson, Auwalu Harbo, has presented the certificates of return to the winners of the elections.

Commenting on the outcome of the election, the Chairperson of the APC in the state, Aminu Sani, congratulated the party members on the victory.

“Jigawa people have confidence in our party and our leader, Governor Namadi, and his 12-point agenda designed to make Jigawa great, therefore they cannot make mistake of voting a party that lacks manifesto or clear blueprint for the development of Jigawa State,” Mr Sani said in a statement.

