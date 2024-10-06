Nigerian football legend Daniel Amokachi has made a comeback to the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) after a nine-year absence.

Lobi Stars FC have appointed Amokachi as their new Head Coach, replacing Eugene Agagbe.

“Lobi Stars have relieved their head coach Eugene Agagbe of his duties & have appointed former Super Eagles star Daniel Amokachi as his replacement with immediate effect” a post on the NPFL official X Page read.

Amokachi, a member of Nigeria’s iconic 1994 Super Eagles squad, last managed the defunct FC Ifeanyi Ubah in the NPFL.

His return to the league is expected to bring a wealth of experience and expertise to Lobi Stars who are currently struggling this season.

The Pride of Benue, as Lobi Stars are fondly called, are languishing in the 17th position with just one win so far this season.

The Bull

Amokachi played for clubs like Club Brugge, Besiktas, and Everton, and was a key player in Nigeria’s 1994 African Cup of Nations-winning team.

As a coach, Amokachi has managed various teams, including the Nigerian national team’s assistant coach role and stints in Europe as well in the NPFL.

’94 Super Eagles Reunion in NPFL

Amokachi’s appointment marks a unique reunion of 1994 Super Eagles teammates turned coaches in the NPFL.

Finidi George (Rivers United) and Emmanuel Amunike (Heartland) are the other two members of the iconic squad currently coaching in the league.

Reaction and Expectations

Lobi Stars’ decision to appoint Amokachi has generated excitement among fans and pundits.

With his experience and knowledge, Amokachi is expected to transform the team’s fortunes.

Amokachi’s first task will be to steady the ship and guide Lobi Stars up the NPFL table.

