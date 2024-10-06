The heavy rain that lasted hours in the Yaba area of Lagos on Saturday has caused flooding in the Makoko community as residents called on the government for urgent intervention.

The residents, during interviews with PREMIUM TIMES on Sunday, appealed to the Lagos State Ministry of Environment and Water Resources to quickly step in and save the community from further crisis.

They urged Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu-led administration to come to their aid on Apollo Street in Makoko Local Community Development Area, Yaba.

Appeal

One of the residents, Emmanuel Bakare, said all drainages in the community have been blocked for some years, causing the streets to be flooded and homes not spared.

He said, “As it is, bikes and cars cannot move without splashing stinking water on the food stores along the street sides. One cannot wear a white garment to church on Sunday due to the situation”

Also speaking, another resident, Abikeade Salawu, said the community has raised the issue before the local government countless times but has yet to get a reaction.

“We have many polling units and hold elections in this community, government representatives cannot say they did not see it. We want them to help us fix it”, Mrs Salawu told PREMIUM TIMES

Adigun Sodiq stated that erosion frequently dumps refuse in front of his barbershop during the rainy season, resulting in poor patronage.

“I cannot do anything about it; I have to arrange stones as walkways for customers to enter my shop,” he told this newspaper.

