The Police Command in Lagos state says it has detained a 30-year-old newlywed man, Motunrayo Olaniyi, for allegedly stabbing his 25-year-old wife, Olajumoke, to death.

The command’s spokesperson, Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the murder case to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday in Lagos.

He said that the incident happened on Friday at about 1:00 p.m. in Amazing Grace Estate, Elepe, in the Ikorodu area of the state.

Mr Hundeyin said that the Ikorodu Division received a distress call concerning the incident.

“A distress call was received at Ikorodu Division that a newlywed couple allegedly engaged in a domestic scuffle in their room and in the process, the husband stabbed the wife to death.

“He locked her in the room and set it ablaze, while he inflicted wounds on himself, ” the image maker said.

The command’s spokesperson said that the police stormed the scene of the incident based on the report.

“A team of detectives visited the scene where the fire was put out, the lifeless body of the wife was met lying on the floor with wounds on her abdominal part.

“The husband was rescued with injury, rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was treated, discharged and taken into police custody.

“Upon interrogation, preliminary investigation revealed that the suspect stabbed his wife during an altercation between them and he gave himself the mild stabs,” he said.

Mr Hundeyin said that the corpse had been deposited at Ikorodu General Hospital morgue for autopsy.

According to him, an investigation is ongoing to unravel the circumstances surrounding the incident.

(NAN)

