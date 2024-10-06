The Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA) has described the federal government’s establishment of the Disaster Relief Fund as a positive step.
In a recent statement signed by its Secretary General, Salisu Shehu, a professor, the NSCIA also appealed to the general public to assist the people of Borno, whose state was recently devastated by floods.
Mr Shehu said the council, under the leadership of its President-General, the Sultan of Sokoto, Sa’ad Abubakar, commended the Nigerian government for establishing the disaster relief fund.
“Though long overdue, the Council welcomes the development which aims to ensure rapid and efficient response to the needs of disaster victims nationwide.
|
“We actually consider it a right step in the right direction. The Council expects that, in addition to disaster/ emergency management, a department/ unit of government should be saddled with the responsibility of undertaking disaster prevention,” the NSCIA statement said.
It added that the department/unit should have the necessary mechanisms and frameworks to reduce the occurrence of disasters to the barest minimum.
“Since a stitch in time saves nine, this initiative will go a long way in entrenching proactive and preemptive measures against disasters, not just reactive ones that are in place,” the NSCIA added.
Meanwhile, the NSCIA said barely two weeks after the flood incident in Maiduguri, which, according to the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), initially submerged 70 per cent of the city and displaced over a million residents, the Borno State government has announced the opening of a dedicated Flood Relief Account to address the needs of the victims.
READ ALSO: Emirate Crisis: NSCIA cautions Kano Muslim clerics
The NSCIA urged the public to donate to the account to help the victims of the flood disaster.
It said it is confident that the governor, “judging from his antecedents and having shown passion for the welfare of his people, would utilise the funds judiciously for the people.”
“The Council, once again, prays that the Almighty Allah repose the souls of the departed and grant the injured quick recovery. It also prays that Allah replenishes and grants succour to those who have lost their wealth and property in the sad incident,” the NSCIA stated.
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
At Premium Times, we firmly believe in the importance of high-quality journalism. Recognizing that not everyone can afford costly news subscriptions, we are dedicated to delivering meticulously researched, fact-checked news that remains freely accessible to all.
Whether you turn to Premium Times for daily updates, in-depth investigations into pressing national issues, or entertaining trending stories, we value your readership.
It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall.
Would you consider supporting us with a modest contribution on a monthly basis to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news?Make Contribution
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999