The Ogun Command of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) says 52 people died in 87 road crashes between May and June in the state.
FRSC Sector Commander, Anthony Uga, gave the figure on Monday while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ota, Ogun.
Mr Uga said other 264 persons also sustained various degrees of injuries from the same crashes.
The sector commander blamed most of the accidents on speeding, dangerous and reckless driving and travelling at night among others.
|
“The FRSC wants to appeal to motorists to drive with caution and reduce their speed to avoid unnecessary loss of life.
“In addition, they should ensure that their wipers, brakes and other parts of their vehicles are functional to prevent road crashes, especially during this rainy season,” he said.
Mr Uga also warned against one-way driving and wrongful overtaking, particularly at bends.
READ ALSO:25 persons die in fatal autocrash FRSC
He said FRSC would also sustain its public enlightenment campaigns to educate the motoring public on the dangers of flouting traffic rules and regulations.
(NAN)
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
At Premium Times, we firmly believe in the importance of high-quality journalism. Recognizing that not everyone can afford costly news subscriptions, we are dedicated to delivering meticulously researched, fact-checked news that remains freely accessible to all.
Whether you turn to Premium Times for daily updates, in-depth investigations into pressing national issues, or entertaining trending stories, we value your readership.
It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall.
Would you consider supporting us with a modest contribution on a monthly basis to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news?Make Contribution
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999