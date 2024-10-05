Super Eagles Head Coach Augustine Eguavoen has announced a 23-man squad for this month’s 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying matches against Libya.

The team will face the Mediterranean Knights in a home-and-away battle.

Captain William Ekong, Ademola Lookman, Moses Simon, and other key players have been called up.

Goalkeepers Stanley Nwabali and Maduka Okoya, defenders Oluwasemilogo Ajayi and Calvin Bassey, and midfielders Wilfred Ndidi, Raphael Onyedika, and Alex Iwobi are also included.

Notably, reigning Africa Player of the Year Victor Osimhen has been ruled out due to injury, alongside center-back Olisa Ndah.

However, Bright Osayi-Samuel returns to the squad after missing the previous matches against Benin Republic and Rwanda, and Chidera Ejuke makes a comeback after a lengthy absence.

Ejuke 26, is enjoying a new lease of life in Spain and has appeared in seven LaLiga matches in the 2024/2025 season.

The attacker has one goal so far this season; scoring the winning goal for Sevilla in their 2-1 victory against Real Valladolid.

He will be hoping to make the best use of this opportunity to star for the national team once more.

Meanwhile veteran forward Kelechi Iheanacho, midfielders Fisayo Dele-Bashiru and Alhassan Yusuf Abdullahi, and Frank Onyeka have also been listed.

The Super Eagles will host Libya at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo on 11 October and travel to Benghazi for the return leg at the Martyrs of Benina Stadium on 15 October.

According to a statement issued on Saturday by the Nigeria Football Federation, invited players are expected to start reporting in Uyo on Monday October 7.

Super Eagles Squad:

Goalkeepers:

Stanley Nwabali (Chippa United, South Africa)

Maduka Okoye (Udinese FC, Italy)

Amas Obasogie (Fasil Kenema SC, Ethiopia)

Defenders:

William Ekong (Al-Kholood FC, Saudi Arabia)

Bright Osayi-Samuel (Fenerbahce SK, Turkey)

Bruno Onyemaechi (Boavista FC, Portugal)

Oluwasemilogo Ajayi (West Bromwich Albion, England)

Calvin Bassey (Fulham FC, England)

Olaoluwa Aina (Nottingham Forest, England)

Benjamin Tanimu (Crawley Town, England)

Midfielders:

Wilfred Ndidi (Leicester City, England)

Raphael Onyedika (Club Brugge, Belgium)

Alhassan Yusuf Abdullahi (New England Revolution, USA)

Fisayo Dele-Bashiru (Lazio FC, Italy)

Frank Onyeka (Augsburg FC, Germany)

Alex Iwobi (Fulham FC, England)

Forwards:

Samuel Chukwueze (AC Milan, Italy)

Chidera Ejuke (Sevilla FC, Spain)

Ademola Lookman (Atalanta FC, Italy)

Kelechi Iheanacho (Sevilla FC, Spain)

Victor Boniface (Bayer Leverkusen, Germany)

Moses Simon (FC Nantes, France)

Taiwo Awoniyi (Nottingham Forest, England)

