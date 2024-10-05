Following days of torrential rains, heavy flooding occurred in the ancient city of Ondo on Friday, cutting off vehicular and human traffic.

Houses and business premises were also submerged in some parts, raising issues of emergency in the town.

The flooding was said to have started around Ife Road, Saluwa, Sabo, New town, Itanla, Oke Odunwo and Orimolade areas of the town, and gradually moved to other parts of the town by the end of Friday.

Government responds

Responding to the situation, the Ondo State Ministry of Environment said the flooding resulting from development on waterways in an Estate at Fagun and along Ife road.

The Commissioner for Environment, Oyeniyi Oseni, however, said his ministry would collaborate with the relevant agencies to correct the unlawful developments.

He said the government had put every necessary machinery in place to avert the possible flood as predicted by NIMET.

According to him, there is an urgent need to further dredge some canals along Captain Cook up to the sawmill area which will commence on Saturday in Ondo.

He promised that the amphibious excavator would continue to work in the area to allow free flow of water through the canal

Community reacts

Meanwhile, Ekimogun Roundtable, a social economic group of indigenes of the town, said Friday’s occurrence had moved beyond the seasonal floods but that it has assumed a crisis situation which endangers the lives of residents, disrupts education, threatens livelihoods, and leaves lasting scars on the people and the community.

The group appealed to the Federal Government and the Ondo State Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, to come to the community’s aid in addressing the serious ecological issue claiming the lives and properties of the people of Ondo town.

“We believe that with coordinated effort and political will, this issue can be resolved before more lives are put at risk,” the group said in a statement.

Also, Ondo State Government has sympathised with the Osemawe of Ondo and the people of Ondo kingdom on the flash flood that occurred in some parts of the community on Friday.

Governor orders evacuation

In response to the call by the group, the governor has ordered the evacuation of the affected areas and a rapid response of the government to halt further damages.

In the same vein, ZL Global Alliance, a company that had worked for the Ondo State Government during the Akeredolu administration, criticised the government for failing to act promptly on the timely warnings of NIMET.

Abiola Bashorun, CEO, ZL Global Alliance Ltd, noted the company was handling flood control for the state government, despite the poor payment pattern, it ensured all channels were cleared to prevent flooding.

“This was why Ondo State never recorded a single case of flooding in 2022 when across Nigeria, there were different cases leading to loss of over six hundred lives and destruction of properties worth billions of naira,” Mr Bashorun said.

He berated the environment ministry for deploying the amphibious escalator when it was too late and when floods had already started its destructive encroachment.

End.

