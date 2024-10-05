The Police have described Governor Siminalayi Fubara’s “outburst” against the Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, as “unwarranted.”

In a statement on Friday, the Force spokesperson, Muyiwa Adejobi, said the police take exception to Governor Fubara’s “weighty allegations levelled against” the inspector-general.

The matter

Governor Fubara visited the headquarters of the Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission (RSIEC) in the wee hours of Friday after he was informed that police operatives were about to take over the office, apparently to frustrate the conduct of today’s local election.

The governor, on arrival, allegedly foiled an attempt by a senior police officer and other operatives to “cart away” sensitive materials meant for the election.

The governor’s visit to the office of the election commission coincided with the police in Rivers issuing a statement barring officers from providing security for the election.

The police spokesperson in the state, Grace Iringe-Koko, in the statement, said the action was in compliance with a Federal High Court order.

Conflicting and contradictory court orders have inflamed the political crisis in the oil-rich state.

A barrage of court judgments has been delivered for and against the principal actors in the Rivers political crisis – Governor Fubara and his predecessor Nyesom Wike, the FCT minister.

For instance, while a Federal High Court in Abuja barred INEC from releasing the voters register to RSIEC for the election, a State High Court in Rivers empowered RSIEC to conduct the election.

Mr Fubara told reporters that the state government had sent a copy of the court judgment to appropriate federal agencies, including the IGP and the office of the National Security Adviser to the president.

However, Mr Egbetokun prefers to comply with the Federal High Court order and discard the one from the Rivers State High Court.

Governor Fubara argued that going by the order of the Federal High Court barred the police from providing security but did not stop the election, and added that the Rivers people would cater for their security if the police prevented officers from discharging their constitutional duties.

Police reply Fubara

Responding to Mr Fubara’s allegations, Mr Adejobi said the police found at RSIEC headquarters were on legitimate duties and described the governor’s allegations as “unfounded.”

“The Nigeria Police takes exception to the unwarranted outburst of the Governor and particularly the weighty accusations which he falsely levied against the Inspector-General of Police and the entire Nigeria Police Force and advise caution and decency in the pursuit of individual political goals.

“Threatening to shed blood and to burn down the State because of a Local Government election is not acceptable to us. The Nigeria Police Force is committed to the protection of lives and properties and will work with other security agencies in Rivers State to ensure that there is no breakdown of law and order in the State.

“To this end, the Inspector-General of Police has ordered increased deployment into Rivers State to beef up security throughout the state. Citizens of Rivers state are advised to go about their lawful businesses,” the police said.

