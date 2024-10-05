The police in Akwa Ibom State have confirmed a fire incident at the office complex of the Akwa Ibom State Independent Electoral Commission (AKISIEC) in Ibiono Ibom Local Government Area.
Timfon John, the police spokesperson in Akwa Ibom, confirmed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Uyo on Saturday.
She said that electoral materials meant for the election were not consumed by the fire.
Ms John, an assistant superintendent of police, said that the command had reinforced security at all the AKISIEC offices and strategic locations in the state.
“Some hoodlums partly torched the AKISIEC office in Ibiono Ibom, but election materials remained intact, election is also ongoing,” she said.
