Voting went on peacefully in local government elections in Rivers State despite the police barring officers from providing security for the exercise.

In a video posted on Facebook by Channels Television, election officials can be seen conducting accreditation and voting simultaneously at a polling unit in Ikoku Area, Units 14 and 15 in Port Harcourt City Ward 18.

There seems to have been an impressive voter turnout for the exercise, but police operatives were conspicuously absent in the video, indicating that the Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, has made good his promise not to provide security.

The voters’ register was conspicuously displayed at the polling unit, which a Federal High Court in Abuja barred INEC from releasing to the Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission (RSIEC).

In the video, a physically challenged voter could be seen leaving the voting hall with her crutches after casting ballots.

Explosion at APC secretariat

Meanwhile, an explosion has destroyed the building and other property at the secretariat of a faction of the All Progressives Congress (APC) led by Tony Okocha, Channels reported.

Mr Okocha, who is backed by the APC national leadership, was recently sacked by a court in Rivers State.

Mr Okocha-led APC and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) are boycotting the election, citing court order.

The court, after sacking Mr Okocha-led caretaker committee, reinstated Emeka Beke and others as the APC leaders in Rivers.

Mr Beke’s APC faction is participating in the ongoing local elections.

