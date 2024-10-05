Owners of vehicles parked illegally outside of the Cubana Night club will face prosecution, the Lagos State Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources, has said.

Mr Wahab made this known via his X handle on Saturday.

The Lagos State Environmental and Protection Agency (LASEPA) on Saturday conducted a nighttime enforcement operation in collaboration with the Taskforce team at the Cubana NightClub in Lagos.

The nightclub is owned by the famous Instagram celebrity Pascal Okechukwu, also known as Cubana Chief Priest.

The operation was conducted around 1 a.m. along Sobo Arobiodu Road, GRA Ikeja, targeting vehicles parked illegally in front of the club.

Reason for operation

The operation was aimed at addressing traffic obstruction and ensuring compliance with Lagos State traffic regulations.

The commissioner said the enforcement operatives “untied and confiscated” 28 number plates of vehicles caught violating traffic regulations at the location.

The vehicle owners, Mr Wahab said, will face court charges.

This is not the first time Mr Okechukwu’s business enterprise will face regulatory action.

In September, LASEPA, sealed off Cubana Chief Priest’s Donald’s Fast Food located along Adebayo Doherty Street in Lekki Phase 1, Lagos due to alleged noise pollution and environmental infractions.

