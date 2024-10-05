Bauchi South Senator, Shehu Buba, has denied having links with bandits operating in and around Zamfara State.

Mr Buba said this in a statement by his Legislative Assistant, Hassan Guruji, on Friday in Abuja.

The lawmaker was responding to reports linking him to Abubakar Aliyu, a suspected bandit, and kidnapper terrorising Zamfara State and its environ.

The reports said Mr Buba sponsored the suspected notorious bandit and one Zainab Aliyu on pilgrimage to Saudi Arabia in July.

The suspected bandit has been arrested and is currently in the custody of the State Security Service (SSS)..

The statement said Mr Buba confirmed that the suspected bandit and Mrs Aliyu were among those he registered for the pilgrimage, but that they were nominated by elders, community and religious leaders in Bauchi State.

He also confirmed that the bandit is currently in the custody of the secret police after he was arrested during the screening exercise for the intended pilgrimage.

He said Mrs Aliyu was successfully screened by security operatives and permitted to perform the pilgrimage

Mr Guruji said Mr Buba, who is also the chairman of the Senate Committtee on Senate Committee on National Security, has no link with the suspected bandit but only registered him for the pilgrimage because he was nominated by leaders in the state.

“Senator Buba does not have a Senior Legislative Aide by the name Yahaya Ibrahim. While it is the responsibility of security services to conduct due diligence on potential Hajj pilgrims, Senator Buba sponsors numerous individuals for the pilgrimage each year, based on recommendations from elders, community leaders, and religious figures.

“We are aware that Hajiya Zainab Ali was thoroughly screened and permitted to perform Hajj, whereas Abubakar Idris was arrested for further investigation without any interference from the senator’s office,” he narrated.

Mr Guruji said the senator has been using his office at the National Assembly to fight insurgency including banditry, terrorism and kidnapping.

“As chairman of a crucial Senate committee, Senator Buba has actively championed initiatives aimed at counter-insurgency and anti-banditry, which are beginning to yield positive result,” the statement said.

