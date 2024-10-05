An aide to Governor Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom State has boasted that the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state will use money from the state treasury to get the party to win Saturday’s local elections.

Godwin Ntukudeh, the governor’s political adviser, said this in Ikono Local Government Area at the PDP campaign rally on 3 October.

Residents in the 36 local government areas of Akwa Ibom will vote on Saturday to elect the chairpersons and councillors of their local councils.

“I have heard that one man said he’ll put money in this election,” Mr Ntukudeh said while addressing the rally, apparently referring to Emmanuel Ukpong-udo, a federal lawmaker representing Ikono-Ini Federal Constituency.

His remark is captured in a video posted on Facebook.

“One man’s money versus state government treasury,” Mr Ntukudeh added.

“Who is that person that wants to deceive you? Tell him that the Government of Akwa Ibom State is desirous of taking back the Ikono Local Government Area. The Government of Akwa Ibom State is here to take back Ikono Local Government Area for development, for progress, for unity, for foundational blessings.”

Mr Ukpong-udo, a second-term lawmaker and member of the Young Progressives Party (YPP), is said to enjoy a great following in the Ikono and Ini local government areas of Akwa Ibom. He defeated the PDP candidate, Glory Edet, in the 2023 general election.

The lawmaker was first elected under the PDP platform, but he parted ways with the PDP when it appeared the party was unwilling to re-nominate him for a second term.

‘Against one man’

Mr Ntukudeh said the PDP would do everything possible to win the local elections in Ikono.

“Anything short of that, whatever comes up, we, as Ibibio children, will rise up to defend Ikono against one man. Against one man! That’s all I can tell you.

“We, the children of Ibibio and daughters of Ibibio, with this kind of mighty men (he pulled to the front of the podium, Uwem Okoko, an engineer and MD of a foremost indigenous construction company in Akwa Ibom, Hensek Integrated Services Ltd), we are right here to rescue Ikono for foundational blessing, and we will recapture the lost glory.

“The governor of Akwa Ibom State is an Ibibio son; we will put our legs down for you instead of you to disgrace him,” the governor’s aide said as a crowd of PDP members and supporters cheered him on.

Mr Ntukudeh said Ikono has remained the “sore” of the Ibibio nation as far as politics is concerned.

“Forget about Abuja; Abuja is too far,” he said, apparently sending a message to Ukpong-udo, the YPP federal lawmaker. “We will provide security on land, on air, and on water.”

Ukpong-udo reacts

Federal lawmaker Mr Ukpong-udo issued a statement on Friday denouncing Mr Ntukudeh’s remarks as “inflammatory and unguarded.”

He said Mr Ntukudeh’s remarks, in addition to being “unbecoming” of his status as a political adviser to the governor, also “dangerously undermined” the person and the Office of the Governor.

“This is a direct attack on the integrity of the Governor, who has consistently maintained his position on ensuring free, fair, and credible elections in our state,” he said.

“In his reckless outburst, Ntukudeh made assertions that the state government—not the PDP—is ‘coming to take back Ikono Local Government,’ and made incriminating insinuations about the use of the state’s security apparatus—‘air, land, and sea’—to achieve their political aims.

“Furthermore, he brazenly declared that the ‘State Government’s treasury’ would be deployed for the elections, suggesting that the resources of the people of this state would be used to serve partisan interests.”

The lawmaker said Ikono is a volatile area and, therefore, requires politicians to conduct themselves with utmost maturity and responsibility. He called on security agencies to take note of Mr Ntukudeh’s remarks and hold him responsible if violence erupts during the elections.

“If you truly believe you have the people’s support, come to the polls in peace and let the people choose. I challenge Mr Ntukudeh and others like him who rely on political intimidation and sentiment to instead promote a free, fair, and transparent election where the people’s will can prevail in the upcoming election,” he said.

YPP in Akwa Ibom

The YPP was relatively unknown in Akwa Ibom until a former senator, Bassey Albert, Mr Ukpong-udo, and others moved into it from the PDP in 2023. Besides Mr Ukpong-udo’s victory, the YPP won the House of Assembly election in Ikono,

Mr Albert, who later became the Akwa Ibom YPP governorship candidate in the 2023 general elections, had since defected from the party to the All Progressives Congress. Asuquo Nana Udo, the lawmaker representing Ikono State Constituency in the Akwa Ibom House of Assembly, had returned to the PDP.

Except for Mr Ukpong-udo, there are no notable politicians in the YPP anymore in Akwa Ibom.

