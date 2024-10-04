The National Malaria Elimination Programme (NMEP) of the Federal Ministry of Health says Artemisinin-based combination therapies (ACTs) have been recommended for treatments of malaria in Nigeria.

The Programme Officer, NMEP, Wudi Tanko, disclosed this in her presentation at a news conference on Friday in Abuja.

The presentation was titled: “Effective malaria case management, appropriate use of Malaria medicines.”

She listed Artemether-Lumefantrine (AL), Artesunate–Amodiaquine (AA), Dihydroartemisinine–Piperaquine (DHP) and Artesunate-Pyronaridine (PA), as medicines of choice for uncomplicated malaria treatment.

Ms Tanko explained that the medicines came in different dose combinations with the aim of promptly curing the disease and preventing progression.

“ACTs are the recommended treatments for uncomplicated malaria globally.

“If the patient fails to respond after two to three days, review diagnosis, dosage and investigate further for other diseases.’’

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

Citing advantages why ACTs was recommended, she argued that two or more of the drugs attacked the parasite from different sites, with a delay in the development of resistance

She further stated that the combination therapies could enhance and sustain efficacy as well as improving treatment outcomes by mopping up residual parasites among others.

However, the NMEP programme officer warned that use of mono therapy was prohibited, defining mono therapy to mean the use of only one anti-malaria medicine to treat malaria.

She said that most of such therapies consisted of artesunate and artemether injection, chloroquine, and sulfadoxine pyrimethamine (SP).

“Monotherapies are not recommended for treatment of uncomplicated malaria and cannot cure malaria.’’

According to her, chloroquine and SP are failed drugs while Artesunate and artemether injection only last between 30 minutes to one and two hours in the body.

She noted that both drugs attacked malaria parasites fast but not sustained in the body to mop up residual parasites.

“Use of monotherapies for the treatment of uncomplicated malaria is abuse,” she said.

Ms Tanko listed the dangers of use of monotherapy to include incomplete cure, increased disease severity and development of drug resistance.

Earlier, Godwin Ntadom, the NMEP national coordinator, spoke on the importance of effective environmental sanitation to eliminate malaria.

Mr Ntadom clarified grey areas relating to malaria diagnosis and treatment, while corroborating Mr Tanko’s presentation that malaria could not be diagnosed based on signs and symptoms assessment done.

“Diagnosis requires testing confirmation of a clinical suspicion,’’ he said.

He added that all suspected cases of malaria should be tested.

The Assistant Director, Surveillance, Monitoring and Evaluation of the NMEP, Tolulope Fagbemi, emphasised on keeping the environment clean and clearing bushes which favoured development of the vector.

“Aside that, a woman whose child begins to run fever should get the child tested and appropriately treated,” he said.

He said that pregnant women should attend antenatal early, adding that it was important to sleep under nets.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

