Six more bodies have been recovered from the river where a boat capsised Tuesday night in Niger State.
Local divers and rescue teams of the Niger State Emergency Management Agency (NSEMA) and National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) had earlier recovered 36 bodies, 20 of them on Thursday.
The director-general of the state Emergency Management Agency, Abdullahi Baba-Arah, said the latest bodies were recovered between 6 p.m. on Thursday and 9 a.m. on Friday.
He said the recovery of the six more bodies brought the total number of confirmed deaths to 42 on Friday morning.
Mr Baba-Arah said a search and rescue operation was ongoing to recover the still-missing victims.
The boat conveying over 300 people, with the majority going for an event at Gbajibo in Mokwa LGA, capsised, a short distance to their destination.
