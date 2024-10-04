Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State has sent a message to the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, telling him that the people of the state will protect themselves while casting ballots in Saturday’s local elections.

Mr Fubara stated this in the wee hours of Friday while addressing reporters at the headquarters of the Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission (RSIEC).

The governor’s remarks are captured in a video of his visit to the election commission’s office posted on Facebook.

Mr Fubara said he went there after he was informed that a senior officer led a team of police operatives to take over the commission headquarters, in an attempt to prevent Saturday’s election.

In a statement sent to PREMIUM TIMES, Mr Fubara’s spokesperson, Nelson Chukwudi, said the governor foiled an attempt by the police to “cart away” sensitive materials meant for the election.

Meanwhile, the police have barred their officers from providing security for Saturday’s elections in Rivers state, citing an order of a Federal High Court, Abuja.

Mr Fubara, in the video, told reporters that he has had enough from the police.

“But I have to say this on a very strong note. We’ve been taking enough nonsense from this institution. Everybody is aware of the court judgement,” referring to a High Court in Rivers State empowering RSIEC to conduct elections.

“And even the judgement (referring to Abuja Federal High Court barring INEC from releasing voters’ register to RSIEC). Did the ruling specify anywhere that elections should not be held? It said don’t give voters’ register. What are we doing with it?

The Federal High Court judge, Peter Lifu, had barred the police, State Security Service and other federal agencies from providing security for the election.

Mr Fubara, at loggerheads with his predecessor, Nyesom Wike, over the control of the political structure in the state, said, without mentioning his name, that the relationship between Mr Wike, the FCT minister and Mr Egbetokun, the inspector general of police, has “gone beyond professional relationship.”

“Okay police don’t provide security, is it the same thing as blocking the election? I don’t know, what’s the relationship between the inspector general of police and one person who claims he has so much power in this state?” Mr Fubara said, alluding to Mr Wike.

“Because it’s beginning to go beyond the normal professional relationship,” the governor added.

“Your history will include shooting Fubara”

The local government election has had a barrage of litigations for and against its conduct.

The Abuja Federal High Court had barred INEC from releasing voters register to RSIEC but a High Court in Rivers empowered RSIEC to go ahead with the election, citing a Supreme Court judgement.

Mr Fubara said the state government had written a letter to Mr Egbetokun attaching the order of a High Court in the state but that the inspector general prefers to act on the judgement of the Federal High Court.

“If we go by the Federal High Court judgement, did it say elections should be barred? Justice Lifu, that gave that fraudulent judgment, did he say no election? Rather, he tactically said don’t provide (security).

“We don’t need your security, we would provide our own security. After all, it happened in Anambra (state). Go away with your security but this election must be held. Whatever you want to do, do it, the election must be held, results declared (and) people would be sworn in, I say it here.

“What kind of country is this, and when it comes to the issue of Rivers State, it becomes different. You’re not ashamed of yourself, you call yourself inspector general of police.

“Enough is enough. I’ll be here. In fact, if I go back and hear anybody I’ll come (back) here. This is my property and you do not have any power whatsoever to bar me from entering.

“Just try it, then part of your history as a fraudulent inspector general of police will include shooting (Governor) Fubara. I think I’ve given (you) enough respect.”

Mr Fubara insisted that the election will be held, adding “If this is going to be the last fight, I’ll take it to the end.”

The Force spokesperson, Muyiwa Adejobi, did not respond to calls and text messages for comment on the matter.

Also, the police spokesperson in Rivers, Grace Iringe-Koko, did not respond to calls and text messages seeking her comment on the alleged attempt by police operatives to “cart away” sensitive materials meant for election at RSIEC headquarters in Port Harcourt.

