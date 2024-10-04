The police in Rivers State have said they will not provide security for Saturday’s local elections in the state.

In a statement dated 3 October but posted on Facebook around 1 a.m. on Friday, the police spokesperson in the state, Grace Iringe-Koko, said the action complied with the Federal High Court order.

Citing two Federal High Court orders of 19 July and 30 September, Mrs Iringe-Koko, a superintendent of police, said the police in Rivers have been advised by its legal department to comply with the order.

“Additionally, on September 30, 2024, the Federal High Court in Abuja delivered a judgment that again prohibited the Nigeria Police Force and other security agencies from participating in the Local Government Election.

“Given these circumstances, the Nigeria Police Force has been advised by the Force Legal Department that the ruling from the Federal High Court on September 30, 2024, takes precedence.

“The Nigeria Police Force is dedicated to maintaining law and order and will not stand idly by in the face of potential disturbances. Necessary actions will be taken to enforce the court’s orders. All Area Commanders, Divisional Police Officers, and Tactical Commanders have been directed to ensure full compliance with the judgment of the Federal High Court,” the police said.

Although the letter is dated 3 October, it was posted on Facebook around 1 a.m. on Friday, around the same time Governor Siminalayi Fubara visited the headquarters of the Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission (RSIEC), where he allegedly foiled an attempt by the police to “cart away” sensitive materials meant for the conduct of Saturday’s election.

The police spokesperson did not respond to calls and texts for comment on the allegation made by the governor.

‘Election must hold’ – Fubara

Tension has been building in the oil-rich state over Governor Fubara’s insistence on conducting the local election despite opposition from his predecessor, Nyesom Wike.

Mr Wike, the minister of FCT, has been engaged in an endless rift with Mr Fubara over control of the state’s political structure.

The minister opposes the local government election which could alter the political structure at the grassroots in favour of Governor Fubara.

On Thursday, Mr Wike’s loyalists in the PDP and a faction of the APC held a combined protest at the PDP office along Aba Road against the elections.

But Mr Fubara insisted that the election would be held to prevent the state from defaulting on the Supreme Court’s judgement, which barred the federal government from funding local governments run by appointed officials.

President Tinubu had extended the date of the judgement implementation to October. Failure to conduct the local elections means local government workers may no longer get their salaries, Mr Fubara argued.

Besides the Supreme Court order, Governor Fubara also said RSIEC has an order from a High Court in the state to go ahead with the election, the basis of the governor said the election will be held on Saturday as scheduled.

