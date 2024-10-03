The Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI) said it has invested over $250 million in Lassa fever research since 2017 for the development of a vaccine against the deadly disease.

The CEPI’s Director of Epidemiology and Data Science, Gabrielle Breugelmans, disclosed this on Wednesday at the inauguration of the Enable 1.5 cohort study in Abuja.

Enable 1.5 is a major research initiative designed to evaluate the incidence, symptoms, and co-infections of Lassa fever with malaria in West Africa.

The new research, led by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), CEPI and other partners, would commence in October at designated sites in Edo, Ondo and Ebonyi states, while it is scheduled to commence in Sierra Leone and Liberia in later weeks.

“Through deeper investigations into the variations of Lassa fever symptoms and their comparison to other prevalent infections within the region, we will obtain valuable insights that can improve diagnosis, boost outbreak preparedness, and inform future vaccine development,” the statement reads in part.

Investments, new study

Ms Breugelmans highlighted CEPI’s comprehensive investment over the years.

“This means investment in the vaccine trials, but also in the Enable research programme to really get critical data,” she noted, adding that the Enable 1.5 study will involve 5,000 healthy individuals, including children and infants, across Nigeria, Sierra Leone, and Liberia.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

CEPI CEO, Richard Hatchett emphasised the importance of understanding Lassa fever’s true incidence rate to inform future response ⁰⁰⁰⁰⁰⁰⁰⁰⁰.

L”Incomplete detection of Lassa fever cases hampers 50k understanding of the disease’s true incidence rate, affecting resource al⁰location,” Mr Hatchett said.

NCDC DG speaks

In his remarks, the Director-General of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Jide Idris praised the study as a vital step in Nigeria’s fight against Lassa fever.

He said: “This research will improve our capacity to identify and recognise cases, preparing us for future vaccine development by examining the disease’s symptoms and its connection to other infections.

“The results of this work are vital for forming health practices and promoting the health of populations in Nigeria and West Africa.

“Our global partners and local communities are assisting us in making strides towards lessening the impact of Lassa fever and getting ready for a future that can block its life-threatening effects.”

Also the Enable National Project Coordinator, Nigeria, Elsie Ilori, said the inauguration of the expanded Lassa fever study is “a key step in ongoing efforts to understand and combat the dreadful disease.”

“Through deeper investigations into the variations of Lassa fever symptoms and their comparison to other prevalent infections within the region, we will obtain valuable insights that can improve diagnosis, boost outbreak preparedness, and inform the future vaccine development,” Mrs Ilori noted.

Lassa fever in Nigeria

Lassa fever, first identified in Nigeria in 1969, remains a significant public health challenge in West Africa, causing periodic outbreaks.

As of 15 September, NCDC data shows that the country has recorded a total of 1,005 confirmed cases and 170 deaths from Lassa fever in 2024.

In total for 2024, 28 states have recorded at least one confirmed case across 128 local government areas (LGAs).

67 per cent of all confirmed Lassa fever cases were reported from Ondo, Edo, and Bauchi while 33 per cent were reported from 25 states with confirmed Lassa fever cases.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

