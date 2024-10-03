The Resident Electoral Commissioner for Ondo State, Oluwatoyin Babalola, has responded to a petition and calls by a youth group that her posturing with politicians in the state threatens the credibility of the forthcoming governorship election.

She said the allegations against her by the protesters were untrue.

The youths staged a protest on Wednesday to demand that the REC be transfered from the state given the allegations.

Speaking on behalf of the youths, Ijanusi Olawale alleged that Mrs Balalola had been “romancing” with some political parties.

He demanded the removal of the INEC REC for the sake of the election.

The youth group, through its lawyers, Adeniyi Farinto & Co. (Legal Practitioners) on 27 September 2024, sent a petition to INEC Chairman, Mahmood Yakubu, expressing concerns and disappointment regarding the alleged activities of Mrs Babalola.

In the petition, the group alleged that she had lately been seen conspicuously associating with politicians, particularly with the incumbent Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, and the State Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Ade Adetimeyin.

“We were reliably informed by our clients, that Mrs. Oluwatoyin Babalola was appointed as Ondo State Resident Electoral Commissioner on Monday, 18th December, 2023 to replace Dr. Rufus Akeju preparatory to the off cycle Governorship Election coming up in Ondo State on the 16th day of November, 2024,” the petition reads in part.

REC reacts

However, Mrs Babalola, in her reaction on Wednesday, denied any wrong doing.

She said her interactions were with all political parties in the state.

Mrs Babalola said: “It is not true, I didn’t hold any clandestine meeting with the governor neither any member of any political party.

“In INEC, we relate with all political parties. I have been operating open door policies to all and I don’t have any preferred candidate for the election.

“I am not a member of any political party. In this election, we will ensure every vote counts and I promise, there won’t be any (room) for of bias, in this election, the election will be free, fair and credible.”

INEC’s response

Earlier on Wednesday, while addressing the protesters, the Administrative Secretary of INEC in the state, Biodun Amosu said, “One thing we must confirm is that peaceful protest is allowed in our democracy. To us, you have not done anything bad. Thank you for being peaceful.”

Mr Amosu said: “Let us assure you that the issue will be handled by the INEC Chairman. The Chairman will look into the demand.

“But one thing which we assure you is that election in Ondo State will count. We can assure you that nothing can happen once you have your agents in your polling booth, man your votes, and protect your votes.

“And the calibre of officers here, we can assure you, will always work to ensure that our votes count. Please, be with us, work with us, let us work together.”

