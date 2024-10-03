About 134 persons have been declared missing, and 16 corpses recovered after a boat capsized at Gbajibo in Mokwa Local Government Area of Niger State.

The accident reportedly occurred at about 8.30 p.m. on Tuesday while the boat sailed from Mundi with about 300 people on board.

The Director-General of the Niger State Emergency Management Agency (NSEMA), Abdullahi Baba Arah, in a statement issued in Minna, said 150 passengers have been rescued alive while the search continued for more survivors.

Mr Baba Arah said the agency was directing and monitoring the search and rescue operations in collaboration with the State Ministry of Transport, Mokwa Local Government Emergency Committee, local divers, and other community volunteers.

He said the prompt response of the community volunteers helped in rescuing over 150 persons, adding that a search and rescue operation was ongoing to locate more survivors.

He assured that the general public would be provided regular updates on the operation.

Reports reliably gathered indicated that the accident was due to overloading and night travel.

Sources said the passengers were going for Maulud from New Gbajiko in Kwara State.

Meanwhile, PREMIUM TIMES reported that earlier the National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA) announced the rescue of about 100 victims of the boat mishap.

However, credible sources told our correspondent that only 31 persons were rescued alive.

Disturbed by the incident, the Kwara State government on Wednesday dispatched a high-powered delegation led by the Speaker of the state House of Assembly, Yakubu Danladi-Salihu, to Gwajibo Mudi to commiserate with the families of the victims.

The state governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, in a statement signed by his chief press secretary, Rafiu Ajakaye, said he was shocked and saddened over “the tragic boat mishap involving at least 200 people from Gwajibo Mudi community in Kaiama Local Government Area.”

“The governor expresses deep concern at this devastating incident and sends his heartfelt commiserations to the Emir of Kaiama Alhaji Mohammed Mu’azu Shehu and the people of Gwajibo on the development.

“The governor has directed the state emergency management agency to join the humanitarian efforts for the victims, the survivors, and their families,” the statement added.

