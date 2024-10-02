The Institute of Management and Technology (IMT) Enugu State has announced a ban on “all forms of celebrations” often observed by students after their final year examinations.

IMT is a polytechnic owned by the Enugu State Government.

The Acting Rector of the IMT, Emeka Ejim, announced this in a circular released on Wednesday.

The ban followed a car accident on the IMT campus on Monday which resulted in the death of a female student.

This newspaper reported how a graduating student, in a celebratory mood, had rammed his car into a crowd of students, killing the victim and injuring two others.

The unidentified graduating student was said to be driving recklessly when the incident happened.

Ban on ‘riotous celebrations’

Mr Ejim identified the deceased victim as Chiamaka Ozoigbondu, a student of Peaceland College of Health Science and Technology, Emene in Enugu.

He said the school management has commiserated with the family of the deceased and has declared a three-day mourning period from Wednesday to Friday in the institution.

“Following this regrettable mishap, the Institute, in an emergency joint meeting of management and academic board on 2 October 2024, resolved that all forms of celebration after examinations are hereby banned in the Institute,” the acting rector said.

“Students found celebrating within the Institute will face expulsion, and no amount of pressure will make IMT rescind it.”

Other resolutions

Mr Ejim said the institution has resolved that vehicles within the campus will not be allowed to exceed the speed limit of 20 kilometres per hour.

“Any driver found violating this rule shall be arrested and handed over to law enforcement agents,” he said.

The acting rector stressed that law enforcement officers would no longer be allowed to “escort” students into IMT for any reason.

“Their (law enforcement officers’) presence makes it impossible for IMT security men to control these students.”

He said that the management would consider fencing the institution and stressed that subsequent examinations would be conducted under strict supervision in the polytechnic.

Mr Ejim said, henceforth, students taking part in all examinations must wear their departmental uniforms and identity cards.

The acting rector said students would be made to sign a code of conduct to be of good behaviour.

He said the use of ‘pass’ at the gate will henceforth be enforced in the institution.

“Other safety measures are being put in place to forestall any further occurrence,” he said.

