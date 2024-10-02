As Nigeria marked its 64th Independence Day celebration on Tuesday, some academics have concluded that the country has a long way to go to achieve true freedom.

The academics shared their thoughts on the internal issues hindering Nigeria’s progress at an event organised by the Positive-Change-Trailblazer Initiatives at the University of Ibadan on Tuesday.

In his presentation titled: “Colonialism and the Dilemmas of Transitional Justice in Nigeria,” Hakeem Yusuf, a professor of Global Law at the University of Derby, United Kingdom, highlighted the continuation of colonial-era structural arrangements as a major contributor to Nigeria’s conflicts.

He noted that the exploitation of natural resources, particularly oil exploration, has led to human rights violations and an opaque governance system.

“We do not fully comprehend how the colonial encounter has shaped, limited, or expanded opportunities for transitional justice and contemporary governance” Mr Yusuf said, adding that: “The dynamics of the colonial legacy have had a significant impact on nation building, rule of law, and any project that aims to secure justice for victims of egregious human rights violations.”

On his part, Ismail Azeez, a professor at the University of Ibadan’s Department of Forestry and Rural Learning, emphasised the need for a youth system that adds value to natural resources, preventing export and foreign exploitation.

Mr Azeez acknowledged that Nigeria has an abundance of renewable natural resources but lacks leaders capable of challenging the status quo.

“Independence now comes from within the mind rather than from belonging to a specific colony once more, and that is where we have a small issue. A new generation will step up and take responsibility if the current one is morally bankrupt. And I observe that this group of people, or at least these young people right now, are dealing with some bad apples in the system,” he said.

He also spoke on the importance of the youths focusing on responsibilities to their country rather than fighting for their rights.

“There is a need for a mental orientation toward living as a whole, and for our current youth, we should try as much as possible to disabuse their minds from what they are saying. The government is responsible to its citizens, but what are citizens doing for the country as a whole? So it is a symbiotic relationship. What citizens do for their country determines what they will gain from it,” Mr Azeez said.

Nation building

Speaking at the end of the programme, Akeem Aderinto, founder of Positive-Change-Trailblazer Initiative, appreciated the stakeholders for their insights and contribution to national development.

“The country’s true independence is hampered by mental imprisonment. Nigeria is described as a low-productivity country with a large population that depends heavily on imports, including food. The root of the problem is identified as colonialism and transitional injustice. Our message is that true independence requires a change in mindset and behaviour,” he added.

Meanwhile, some participants who spoke with PREMIUM TIMES after the event, said they have become more aware of their responsibilities to nation-building.

One of the participants, Taofeeq Aderinoye, said: “It is common practice to blame the government for all problems; however, many of these issues are self-inflicted. During the election, we will demand money, rice, and clothes from politicians rather than meaningful community projects.”

Overall, experts agree that Nigeria’s true independence requires addressing internal issues, changing mindsets, and promoting responsibility and integrity among citizens.

