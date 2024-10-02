A member of the House of Representatives, Christian Nkwonta, has defected to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).
Mr Nkwonta, who represents the Ukwa East/Ukwa West Federal Constituency of Abia State, announced his defection in a letter addressed to the Speaker of the House, Abbas Tajudeen.
Reading the defection letter on the floor on Wednesday, Mr Tajudeen said the defector cited a crisis within his former party as the reason for his decision.
|
However, as usual, the point of order was overruled by the speaker, who welcomed Mr Nkwonta.
Mr Nkwonta is the latest member of the House to leave the minority caucus for the ruling party.
In July, Salman Idris, who represents the Ijumu/Kabba-Bunu Federal Constituency of Kogi State, defected from the African Democratic Congress (ADC) to the APC, citing division within his party.
