Majeed Bakare, Oluwakemi Adelagun, Emmanuel Agbo and Falmata Daniel

Tuesday’s National Survival Day protest, designed by the organisers as a spin-off from the 10-day #EndBadGovernance protests in August, ended up recording a low turnout, with citizens from most geo-political zones abstaining. The protest was also eclipsed by the Independence Day Anniversary fanfare, just as it was marked by a police crackdown in Abuja.

The protest, like the August edition, was fuelled by President Bola Tinubu administration’s policies such as the controversial removal of petrol subsidies and the floating of the naira, which have triggered Nigeria’s worst cost-of-living crisis in a generation. The prices of goods and services have more than doubled in the last 16 months of Mr Tinubu assuming office.

While opinion is sharply divided on the previous protest—many who lost valuables and lives, and those who were arrested or detained may have a melancholic view of it—what is undeniable is the widespread acceptance of the demonstrations in many major cities.

Aside from the use of brute force deployed by law enforcement agencies to suppress the protests, the Nigerian police and the State Security Service (SSS) also arrested and charged many protesters with treason, a move aimed at discouraging future demonstrations. More than 1,000 persons were detained in connection with the protest, according to the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC). Many of the detainees are still in detention to date.

According to the organisers, the 1 October protest, also tagged #FearlessinOctober, was intended to be a nationwide movement building on the achievements of the August protest, which drew many people to the streets across many states and Abuja.

However, the protest fell far short of the organisers’ goal, with Lagos emerging as the city with the most significant protest activities. The protest also held in two other South-west states – Ondo and Oyo. In Abuja, protesters could not regroup after they were dispersed with teargas by the police.

Deployment of heavy security measures

In anticipation of the protests, the federal government and security agencies deployed extensive security measures across some major cities, particularly in Abuja and Lagos.

Many believe that the organisers’ choice of 1 October could have heightened tensions within the government, which might have seen the move as an attempt to embarrass the current administration on a day set aside for celebrating the nation’s Independence.

The Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, announced the massive deployment of security personnel before the Independence Day celebrations, even though the government already stated that the celebration would be low-key.

The government deployed heavy security personnel, including police and military forces, in the same manner as the last protest.

South-west leading the pack

The prior August protests took place in almost all geo-political zones, except for the South-east. In some northern states, particularly Kano, the protests turned violent. Some hoodlums took advantage of the protest to loot, riot and destroy public property. Trigger-happy security personnel also killed several protesters.

However, the Independence Day protest was mostly limited to a few South-west states. It was most pronounced in Lagos State and held to a lesser degree in Ondo and Oyo states.

The “Take It Back Movement,” a socio-political movement founded by Omoyele Sowore, the publisher of the Sahara Reporters and presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC) in the 2019 and 2023 general elections, played a frontline role in organising the protests in the states.

Mr Sowore, who arrived in Nigeria in September after a months-long trip to the United States, joined the protest in Lagos.

In Lagos, the protesters converged on Ikeja Under Bridge at about 7:30 a.m. They later began to march to Freedom Park, Ojota, calling for the reversal of many of the economic policies implemented by President Bola Tinubu.

The protesters said the government policies have pushed many Nigerians into “multi-dimensional poverty and monumental misery.”

The protesters carried placards with inscriptions, including “Tinubu’s policies are a scam” and “Reverse fuel subsidy, electricity tariff.”

They marched from Ikeja Under Bridge, stopping at Allen Junction and making a final stop at Freedom Park in Ojota.

Operatives of the Lagos State Police Command and other security outfits marched alongside the protesters to ensure peace and order.

After many hours of demonstrations, the police shared bottled water and snacks with the protesters.

More than 15 pro-government male protesters with green caps also gathered inside the park at Ojota.

The cap had the “Team Nigeria for Change” inscribed on it.

Two security officers guarded the entrance of the park and refused entry to outsiders, including journalists.

One of the rally goers inside the park told a PREMIUM TIMES reporter through the metal barrier that they were a team seeking to improve Nigeria. A security operative within the park prevented him from responding to further questions.

A PREMIUM TIMES reporter was allowed to enter after purchasing the cap for N1000.

In Akure and Ibadan, the capitals of Ondo and Oyo states, respectively, protesters braved threats from security agents to demand reforms.

In Ibadan, as early as 9:16 a.m., protesters had barricaded the famous Mokola Roundabout in Ibadan.

They carried large banners and placards with inscriptions such as: “Hunger Dey,” “We Are Hungry,” “End Bad Governance Now,” and “Revolution Now.”

Operatives of the Nigerian Police Force, the Nigerian Army, and the Western Nigeria Security Network (Amotekun) monitored and guarded the protest site.

In Akure, the peaceful procession began at the popular Cathedral Church Junction, with protesters chanting anti-government songs.

The protest, closely monitored by a combined team of armed police officers and men from the state security services, also drew the attention of commercial drivers and motorcyclists, who lamented the disparity in fuel prices at filling stations.

The protesters in different states demanded a reduction in electricity tariffs and a reversal of major policies causing economic hardship, particularly the floating of the naira and the removal of the fuel subsidy.

Quiet in the North, except Abuja

The October protest was not held in any of the 19 northern states, except in the Federal Capital Territory, where police quickly used tear gas to disperse protesters.

During the August protests, there was violence in Niger, Nasarawa, Plateau, Kano, Kaduna, and other states. In Kano, some elements even raised Russian flags, calling for the intervention of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

However, it was quiet on Independence Day in these places. In Kano, a pro-government group staged a rally to celebrate the 64th anniversary.

In Abuja, protesters gathered around Utako Market as early as 8 a.m. to commence a peaceful protest. However, they were met with tear gas from the police. After this, the protesters seemed to lack the motivation to regroup, unlike during the August protests, when demonstrators braved attacks from security forces.

At strategic locations around the city, officers of the Nigerian Police Force mounted roadblocks along major roads leading to the Federal Secretariat, halting and diverting away vehicular movement.

The officers also blocked some roads to the Three Arms Zone, forcing passengers to descend from their vehicles and walk the remaining journey.

Meanwhile, in a familiar pattern, pro-government groups were present. This time, they staged rallies celebrating the 64th Independence anniversary to counter the anti-government protests.

Thugs took over protest ground in Rivers, silence in the South-east again

In the South-south geo-political zone, it was quiet except in Rivers State, where protesters faced harassment from both police and thugs.

Thugs took over the protest ground near the Federal Secretariat in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, on Tuesday to prevent the protest from taking place.

The thugs, wielding canes, declared they did not want any protests in the state. They also threatened to beat any journalists filming their actions, according to Channels Television.

No protests were recorded in other states in the region. For instance, in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, residents went about their business and social activities, with many unaware of the planned nationwide protest.

The South-east continued its abstention from the protests by refusing to participate in Tuesday’s rally, similar to its stance in the August edition.

For many, the Independence Day protests did not gain much traction.

