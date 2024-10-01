Many world leaders have called for a de-escalation following Iran’s large-scale air attacks on Israel on Tuesday, with many expressing deep concern over the prospect of a broader regional conflict.

Iran fired several waves of ballistic missiles at Israel on Tuesday evening in a sudden assault that raised the likelihood of a direct all-out war between two of the most powerful militaries in the Middle East.

Iran said the attack was in response to the Israeli killing of Hamas and Hezbollah leaders. Hezbollah, an Iran ally, is facing an ongoing war with Israel which has killed dozens of Hezbollah leaders in the past week. Israel has also announced a ground invasion of Lebanon to battle Hezbollah.

Israel pounded Lebanon from the air throughout Tuesday and continued the attacks even after the Iranian missile attacks.

The Israeli military said Iran fired about 180 missiles during its assault, a significant barrage that forced Israelis to take cover in bomb shelters for more than an hour, according to the New York Times.

Many of the missiles were intercepted by Israel’s air defence system, while some fell in central and southern Israel, according to the Israeli military.

Tehran has confirmed it launched dozens of missiles at Israel and warned of additional attacks if Israel retaliates.

The attack has generated a reaction from the international community. Both the UN and EU have reiterated calls for a ceasefire, with the UN Security Council due to meet tomorrow, Wednesday.

Reactions

The White House said US President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris are monitoring the Iranian attack against Israel from the White House Situation Room and receiving regular updates from their national security team.

Mr Biden said he directed the US military to aid Israel’s defence against Iranian attacks and shoot down missiles that are targeting Israel, adding that the US is “fully, fully, fully supportive” of Israel. Based on current information, Mr Biden said the attack appears to have been “defeated and ineffective”.

In a televised briefing, White House National Security Advisory Jake Sullivan said the US was working with Israel to make sure there were consequences for Iran for the attack.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Canada unequivocally condemns Iran’s reckless attack against Israel. “We fully support Israel’s right to defend itself against this attack. And, we repeat our call for de-escalation across the region, for the safety of all civilians,” he wrote on X.

BBC reported Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to have said Iran “made a big mistake tonight, and will pay for it.” The Israeli PM said Iran “does not understand” his country’s “determination to retaliate” against its enemies.

“They will understand,” he said. “We will stand by the rule we established: whoever attacks us – we will attack” them.

The EU condemned Iran’s missile strike on Israel in the “strongest terms”, according to European Commission Vice President Josep Borrell.

In a post on X, Mr Borrell said: “The dangerous cycle of attacks and retaliation risks spiralling out of control. An immediate ceasefire across the region is needed.”

The UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer also condemned Iran’s attack on Israel “in the strongest terms” during a call with his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu this afternoon.

Mr Starmer “expressed the UK’s steadfast commitment to Israeli security and the protection of civilians,” a spokesperson of the Prime Minister told BBC.

Meanwhile, Iranian President Massoud Pezeshkian has defended Iran’s attack tonight and warned Israel in a post on X.

Mr Pezeshkian said that based on Iran’s “legitimate rights” with the purpose of “peace and security for Iran and the region”, a “decisive” response “in defence of Iranian interests and citizens” was given to Israel.

He said Israel must know that “Iran is not a war-monger but will firmly stand against any threat.” Mr Pezeshkian warned Israel that tonight’s attack was just a “glimpse” of Iran’s capabilities. He warned Israel not to “engage in conflict” with Iran.

The Palestinian group Hamas, which has been at war with Israel for over a year, praised Iran’s “heroic” missile attack on Israel.

In a statement, the group, which is fighting Israel in Gaza, said “We congratulate” the rocket launches carried out by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps in Iran “against wide areas of our occupied lands.”

