The President of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Afam Osigwe, said on Tuesday that the association would provide free legal services to citizens who are harassed or unlawfully arrested or detained during the National Day of Survival protest.

In a statement addressing concerns about the protest and commemorating Nigeria’s Independence Anniversary, Mr Osigwe said Nigerians have the right to demand better governance and human rights reforms.

“In light of this, the NBA reaffirms its commitment to protecting the fundamental rights of all Nigerians. We will be providing pro bono legal services to peaceful protesters who may face any form of intimidation, harassment, or arbitrary detention during the protests,” his statement read in part.

He also said the NBA has mandated its Citizens’ Liberties Committee, in conjunction with the NBA Human Rights Committees of our various branches, “to be on standby throughout the country to respond swiftly to any incidents of human rights abuse.”

“The NBA will not hesitate to take legal action against any violations of these rights,” Mr Osigwe said.

Tuesday’s protest, also tagged, ‘Fearless October’, coincides with Nigeria’s 64th Independence Anniversary. The protest followed the August #EndBadGovernance protest, which like the October protest, demanded drastic action from the government to ease citizens’ economic hardships.

“It is the right of every Nigerian to peacefully express their views and seek better governance without fear of harassment or intimidation,” Mr Osigwe said.

His views tallied with the warning issued by the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Monday against any attempt by the police and other law enforcement agencies to violate protesters’ rights to protest

NHRC’s warning was timely, given a report the commission issued in September showing that human rights abuses perpetrated by security forces during the August #EndBadGovernance protest accounted for a significant surge in the number of human rights complaints it received in the month.

Mr Osigwe, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), called on law enforcement agencies on Tuesday “to act with restraint and respect for the law.”

“The NBA stands firmly in support of the principles of democracy, freedom of speech, and peaceful assembly, which are enshrined in our Constitution.”

Independence Day Anniversary: ‘Not moment for celebration’

Reflecting on Nigeria’s 64th Independence Day anniversary, Mr Osigwe said it is not the time for celebration but a moment for reflection on the state of the nation.

“Independence Day is not just a day of celebration but also a day for sober reflection. It is a reminder of our shared responsibility to build a nation where the rule of law prevails, where human rights are respected, and where governance is conducted in the best interests of the people,” he said.

While acknowledging the challenges Nigeria has faced over the years, Mr. Osigwe expressed optimism for the future, pointing to the nation’s resilience. “Over the past six decades, we have faced numerous difficulties, yet we continue to stand united in our quest for justice, democracy, and progress.”

He also stressed the need for leadership accountability and institutional integrity, noting that the strength of any nation lies in how it treats its citizens.

“As we celebrate our 64th year of independence, let us remember that the strength of a nation lies in the respect it gives to its people, the accountability of its leaders, and the integrity of its institutions,” he said.

The NBA president reaffirmed the association’s commitment to championing justice and equity. “The NBA will continue to advocate for these values as we journey towards a more equitable and just society,” he added.

