The police in Imo State have arrested four “notorious” child traffickers who allegedly abducted and sold children for N1 million in the state.

The police spokesperson in the state, Henry Okoye, disclosed this in a statement on Monday.

Mr Okoye, an assistant superintendent of police, said the suspects – two men and two women – were members of a syndicate involved in the abduction of children from unsuspecting parents.

The police spokesperson said that the arrest of the suspects and the rescue of the victims occurred when the police detectives raided a hideout used by the suspects in the state.

He did not mention when the suspects were arrested and the location of the raided hideout.

Mr Okoye identified the arrested suspects as Ifeoma Anyanwu, 41, Chibuzor Lucky, 42, and Charity Kalu, 24 – all indigenes of Abia State which shares boundary with Imo State.

The fourth suspect, Isidore Ozioma, 56, hails from Umuhu, Onicha Community in Ezinihitte Mbaise Council Area of Imo State.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

“Investigations revealed that the suspects lured the children into their tricycle while they were playing outside, subsequently transported them to a hidden location in Aba where they were sold for N1 millon,” the police spokesperson said.

He said three children, allegedly abducted by the suspects for trafficking, were rescued by police detectives from the State Criminal Investigation Department in Owerri.

Mr Okoye said the victims were allegedly abducted by the suspects on 4 July in Ndinwegbu Umuoma, Onicha Community in Ezinihitte Mbaise Local Government Area of the state.

“The suspects are currently undergoing a thorough investigation at the State CID as efforts to locate the additional missing children continue,” he said.

“The rescued children have been safely reunited with their families.”

Warning to parents

Mr Okoye said the Commissioner of Police in Imo State, Aboki Danjuma, has warned parents to be vigilant in order to protect children from traffickers.

Mr Danjuma urged families to be careful with strangers around their children and supervise the children appropriately.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

