A protester in the ongoing demonstration in Ikeja, Lagos, lamented on Tuesday that Nigerians are being impoverished by its leaders.

Adeola Samuel, the national coordinator of All Electricity Consumer Protection Forum, criticised

Nigeria’s excessive cost of governance, citing its stark contrast with the nation’s widespread poverty.

He said those in government only say Nigeria is progressing when they make policies that favour them and their personal interests.

“But for some of us that know, we know we are not progressing. We know we are not moving at all…People no longer eat good food, people eat what they see. Not what they want to eat,” he said.

Mr Samuel joined several protesters in Lagos to call for the reversal of many of the economic reforms implemented by President Bola Tinubu. They protesters said the government policies have pushed many Nigerians into “multi-dimensional poverty and monumental misery.

The protest is tagged ‘National Survival Day.’ The protesters carried placards with different inscriptions including “Tinubu’s policies are scam,” “Reverse fuel subsidy, electricity tariff.”

The protesters, who converged on Ikeja Under Bridge, are now making their way to the Freedom Park, Ojota.

