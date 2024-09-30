As Nigeria marks the 64th independence anniversary on Tuesday, students of public primary schools in the nation’s Federal Capital City have had their schools shut against them over the ongoing strike by the teachers.

PREMIUM TIMES had reported how the FCT chapter of the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT) resumed the industrial action following the expiration of a 14-day ultimatum earlier issued by the teachers to the six area councils in the FCT over unmet demands.

Visits by PREMIUM TIMES to some of the primary schools in the capital city on Monday revealed that the schools remained deserted by both staff and pupils with the exception of one or two security men found in some schools.

At the LEA Primary School, Wuse Zone 2, classrooms were locked, and the compound was deserted, but a security official, who identified himself simply as Baba, said he was unsure when the school would reopen.

“No teacher or pupil has been coming since the strike started. We haven’t heard anything about when the strike would end,” he said.

Meabnwhile, a trader and mother of four, who identified simply as Mrs Mustapha, said her children attend LEA Primary School, Durumi II.

She lamented that the children have remained at home while their agemates who attend private schools have resumed new the session.

“My children have been at home since the strike started. They don’t have anything to do, so they just play all day. It’s hard because as a trader, I now have to deal with them being home when they should be in school,” she said.

Teachers’ demands

The strike, which the teachers resumed on 18 September, followed the failure of the local government authorities to implement the agreements earlier reached with the striking teachers.

The unresolved demands include the non-payment of the balance of 60 per cent of the 25-month minimum wage arrears, implementation and payment of arrears of the 25 per cent and 35 per cent salary increases, implementation and payment of arrears of the 40 per cent peculiar allowance, payment of arrears of the N35,000 wage award, and continuous implementation of the template on outstanding entitlements of teachers as agreed in 2022.

Minister’s reaction

Worried by the perceived refusal of the local council authorities to fulfil the agreement earlier entered into with the striking teachers, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, threatened to use 10 per cent of the Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) due to the six area councils of the FCT to settle the striking teachers.

He added that he had invited the chairmen of the area councils and the NUT leaders to address the lingering crisis.

Waiting game

In an interview with PREMIUM TIMES, the FCT NUT Chairman, Stephen Knabayi, confirmed that the strike would continue until the government accedes to the workers’ requests.

He said no meaningful progress has been made since discussions opened with the government and area council chairmen.

“We had a meeting with the area council chairmen, and they asked us to resume work but there’s no way we would resume if our demands remain unmet. There was no agreement during the meeting and there has been no serious commitment from the government to meet our demands,” he said.

He added that the union is demanding the full payment of wage arrears and other entitlements owed the workers by the six area councils within the FCT.

