A Nigerian professor, Monday Igbafe, who teaches at the Ambrose Alli University, Ekpoma, Edo State, has escaped from his abductors, according to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

Mr Igbafe was reportedly ambushed on Saturday night at the entrance of his residence in Ekpoma by some gunmen suspected to be kidnappers.

The armed men were said to have hijacked his Toyota Highlander and whisked him away to an unknown destination.

According to the NAN report, the gunmen took their eyes off the victim. They were more concerned about their escape because of the pressure from operatives of the police division in Ekpoma who were searching the forest for the gunmen.

Although the report did not clearly state it, it appeared the professor took advantage of the situation and escaped from his abductors.

The police spokesperson in Edo, Moses Yamu, on Monday confirmed Mr Igbafe’s escape from his abductors.

“The command is aware of the report. Operatives of the Ekpoma Division mounted pressure on the kidnappers, which led to the escape of the victim.

“We are on the trail of the suspects to ensure that they are brought to book,” Mr Yamu, a police superintendent, said.

Mr Igbafe is the Benin Zonal Coordinator of the Academic Staff Union of Universities.

Abduction for ransom is now one of the dominant crimes across various Nigerian cities.

Politicians, entrepreneurs, and anyone with good financial worth, including school children, are easy targets.

Twelve medical students from the University of Jos and eight from the University of Maiduguri were kidnapped on 15 August while travelling to Enugu for a convention.

The students, who were on their way to the annual Federation of Catholic Medical and Dental Students gathering, were ambushed and abducted in Otukpo, Benue State.

