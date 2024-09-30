Last Tuesday, the House of Representatives reconvened after a two-month-long recess.

The House, however, started on a sombre note as it, in line with its tradition, suspended the plenary session to mourn the late Anambra South senator, Ifeanyi Ubah,

Mr Ubah, who defected from the YPP to the ruling APC, passed away in London in July while the lawmakers were on recess.

Despite the lost legislative hours, the week was still highly productive for the lawmakers, with many important motions and bills considered. It was a packed week from the devastating flood in Maiduguri to the trivial yet disturbing N15 million bribery scandal involving the EFCC.

Bobrisky’s Bribery Saga

Controversial crossdresser Idris Okuneye, aka Bobrisky, has dominated the entertainment world over the past decade with endless controversies, one of which recently earned him a stint in prison. However, many questions surround his prison time following a leaked audio recording in which Bobrisky narrates what transpired during his six-month jail sentence.

In the audio, Bobrisky can be heard discussing with a friend how the EFCC collected N15 million from him to drop the money laundering charges. He also boasted about not spending a night at the correctional facility but staying in a cosy apartment.

The EFCC is reported to have launched an investigation into the bribery allegation, while the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS) has suspended some of its officials.

Last week, the House resolved to investigate the entire saga following a motion moved by Patrick Umoh.

The House mandated its Committees on Financial Crimes and Reformatory Institutions to investigate the bribery scandal.

Maiduguri Flood

The flooding in Borno State was a major talking point in the House last week, although the conversation focused more on the impact on the University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital.

While many Nigerians expected a thorough inquiry into the immediate cause of the flood, particularly the reported damage to the Alau Dam, the discussion centred on the hospital.

Following a motion by Amos Magaji on Wednesday, the House called for special intervention to save the hospital and urged the federal government to release special funds to rebuild the damaged infrastructure in Borno State.

Fresh oil probe committee

On Thursday, Speaker Abbas Tajudeen set up another ad hoc committee to investigate the downstream petroleum sector. This time, the House Leader, Julius Ihonvbere, is chairing the probe.

Before the House went on recess, Mr Tajudeen disbanded the Joint Committee on Petroleum Downstream and Gas, which was probing the sector.

However, the former committee, chaired by Ikenga Ugochinyere, became embroiled in controversy over comments regarding the dispute between Dangote Refinery and the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA).

This new committee is expected to investigate various dealings in the downstream sector, including the pricing dispute between NNPC Limited and Dangote, OVH’s takeover of NNPC Limited, and other issues.

Meanwhile, the House also considered a motion on the operation of the Dangote Refinery. One of the resolutions reached was for NNPC Limited and Dangote Refinery to allow independent petroleum marketers to lift petrol directly from the refinery.

Independent candidacy resurfaces

Once again, the Independent Candidacy Bill, a constitution amendment bill, has resurfaced in Parliament.

The bill, which seeks to amend the constitution to allow candidates to run without a political party, has been a recurring proposal in several assemblies but has never been passed.

This latest effort is being championed by the spokesperson of the House, Akin Rotimi, and was introduced on Thursday.

