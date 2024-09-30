Members of the Senate Committee on Constitution Review concluded a two-day retreat in Kano on Saturday after deliberating on three key issues.

A member of the committee, Ali Ndume, (APC-Borno) told BBC Hausa Service on Sunday that the issues considered at the retreat are federalism, state police and the local government autonomy.

Mr Ndume said while northern lawmakers are not afraid of a return to regionalism as being advocated in some quarters, they would not allow any regions to be cheated in the ongoing constitutional review.

He said the northern groups made submissions before the committee, which will then be presented to the house for deliberation.

On the issue of local government autonomy, Mr Ndume said while he supported the autonomy, he is, however, mindful of the fact that several local government areas in his native Borno State cannot pay salaries without the support of the state government.

However, the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Tertiary Institutions and TETFund, Muntari Dandutse, (APC-Katsina), disagreed with the proponents of regionalism.

He said the retreat aimed to correct defects and anomalies discovered in the nation’s constitution over the years.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

He said: “We should not have myopic thinking about ourselves. No section of this country is not blessed.

“What is important is that we should have good governance, credible and responsible accessibility of the resources that we have because Nigeria is blessed.

“We have all the comparative advantages that will move this country forward unless, of course, we are not serious and determined,” Mr Dandutse said.

Also, the Chairman, the Senate Committee on Finance, Sani Musa, challenged the proponents of regionalism to send the bills to the National Assembly to test its popularity.

Mr Musa said the establishment of zonal development commissions across the country is not a step towards regionalism but for the social and economic development of the regions.

Earlier, In his opening remarks, the chairman of the constitution review committee, Barau Jibrin, said the engagement will submit the suggestions and recommendations to the Senate for further deliberation and approval.

“As we embark on this critical journey, let us remember the timeless values that make nations great: freedom, equality, and justice. These enduring ideals should guide us through this arduous task.

“As we consider desirable amendments to our Constitution, I implore that we do so with the utmost care and consideration. Our decisions today will have far-reaching implications for generations to come, and we must ensure that they are in the best interests of all Nigerians”, Mr Jibrin who is also the deputy senate president, said.

Mr Jibrin said to achieve meaningful reform, senators would synergise with their colleagues in the House of Representatives and collaborate with critical stakeholders, including the executive arm of government, state governors, state assemblies, the judiciary, and civil society organisations, to build consensus on contentious issues.

He said attaining collective success hinges on the lawmakers’ ability to work together seamlessly, sharing ideas and expertise to develop a report to be submitted to the Senate for further legislative actions.

This retreat presents a unique opportunity for constructive good-faith dialogue and collective problem-solving, Mr Jibrin said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

