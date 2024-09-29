Ibrahim Yekini vs female colleague

Actor and movie producer Ibrahim Yekini, known as Iteledicon, warned a yet-to-be-disclosed female colleague against spreading rumours about him.

Iteledicon, on his Instagram page, stated that he never wronged the colleague and was puzzled by her reason for circulating false information about him.

He wrote: “Dear female colleague, I want to address something bothering me. I’ve noticed some gossip about me, which seems to be coming from you. I don’t understand why this is happening, as I have never done anything to offend you. We work in different roles, and I have worked hard to be here. ‘Anu mi, Mori gba’.

“I kindly ask that you stop these negative talks, which are unnecessary and hurtful. I appreciate your understanding. Spreading gossip to create division between people who care for each other reveals more about one’s insecurities than the truth of those they speak about. True strength lies in building bridges, not burning them.”

The 44-year-old is known for his roles in movies like Kesari, President Kuti, and Lucifer and for playing Gbogunmi in Jagun Jagun.

Bukola Olatunji welcomes baby abroad

Actress Bukola Olatunji announced she gave birth to a baby girl in New York.

On her Instagram page, she shared photos of herself cuddling her newborn with colleagues Tawa Ajisefini and Awele Odita at the hospital.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

She captioned the photos: “It’s the Lord’s doing, and it is marvellous. Alhamdulillah.”

Bukola has starred in several films, including Osunfunke, Ana, Akorede, Fitila, and Atijo.

Yul Edochie’s 20th anniversary

Controversial actor Yul Edochie revealed that he will soon mark his 20th anniversary in Nollywood.

The 42-year-old actor joined Nollywood in 2005 and debuted in ‘The Exquires’ alongside Justus Esiri and Enebeli Elebuwa.

On his Instagram page, the son of veteran actor Pete Edochie expressed pride in having established his name as one of the greatest in the industry’s history.

He attributed his success to God’s grace and hard work and hinted at an upcoming celebration.

He wrote: “In a short while, I’ll celebrate 20 years in Nollywood. I have created the name Edochie, one of the greatest names in Nollywood history—a product of God’s grace and hard work. Omo, the party will be loud!”

Gospel singer Peterson Okopi married

Gospel singer Peterson Okopi tied the knot with his bride, Prudent Gabriel.

He announced this on his Instagram page, sharing pictures and videos from their wedding.

In the post, Okopi described his wife as his best friend and the absolute love of his life.

He wrote: “Today I married my best friend and the absolute love of my life legally.”

Mr Okopi and Prudent got engaged in

July 2024. The singer is known for songs like ‘Osuba’, ‘Atmosphere of Worship’, ‘Victory Dance’, and ‘Spontaneous Worship’, among others.

Reekado Banks welcomed his first child

Singer Reekado Banks welcomed his first child with his girlfriend (name undisclosed). The singer, whose real name is Ayoleyi Solomon, did not disclose the child’s gender.

In a now-deleted Instagram post, the singer shared a video of himself leaving the hospital with his newborn and girlfriend.

He expressed gratitude for the blessings of fatherhood and appreciated his girlfriend for making him a father.

He wrote: “Because how is it that, two years later, I’m leaving the hospital, thankful for the blessings of fatherhood? I have nothing but deep appreciation for my woman for ten months of grit and strength. Love you forever.”

The 30-year-old gained fame with his 2014 single ‘Turn It Up’ and signed with Don Jazzy’s Mavin Records that same year.

On 7 December 2018, he left Mavin Records and launched his independent outfit, Banks Music.

Bisola Badmus’s financial lifeline

Actress Biola Adebayo revealed on her Instagram page that her colleague, Bisola Badmus, received sponsorship to undergo brain surgery abroad.

PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported that Bisola, during an interview on ‘Biola’s Talk to B,’ podcast disclosed she was battling encephalopathy and alleged that her son’s father, Fuji star Kwam 1, neglected his responsibilities towards their son, Malik.

Encephalopathy is a brain condition. Biola said the sponsor offered her the choice of receiving treatment in the United States, United Kingdom, or India and would foot the brain surgery bills.

Biola stated that the sponsor gave the actress the option to receive treatment in the United States, United Kingdom, or India and promised to cover the brain surgery costs.

Additionally, Biola shared that a volunteer paid for the actress’ son’s secondary school fees and another offered him a university scholarship.

She wrote: “Malik’s school fees have been paid throughout his secondary school. He also received a scholarship for his university education from another person entirely. All other help or donations will be channelled toward Bisola’s well-being. Kindly say a word of prayer for these beautiful women.

“We also have a volunteer who promised to send Bisola abroad for her brain surgery (either to the USA, UK, or India) to a facility that specialises in that kind of surgery. He will cover all expenses. The decision is left to Bisola and her family to make. This is to update you all and thank you for all the love and support we’ve received.”

Additionally, filmmaker Kunle Afod announced on his Instagram page that Bisola received N4.7 million from her fans.

The Ogun-born actress began her acting career early and gained recognition for movies like ‘Olokiki Oru: The Midnight Sensation’, ‘Akoto Olokada”, and ‘Igbeyawo Arugbo’, among others.

Mike Bamiloye’s wedding revelation

Mike Bamiloye, the founder of Mount Zion Faith Ministries International, revealed that he and his wife, Gloria, couldn’t obtain a court marriage certificate when they married due to financial constraints.

The couple married on 8 October 1988 and has three children and grandchildren.

Bamiloye shared in a Facebook post that they obtained their court marriage certificate six years ago after an embassy request.

The 64-year-old also disclosed that they couldn’t afford a honeymoon or wedding attire, and the money they received on their wedding day was used to settle debts.

He wrote: “When I married, I had no money to take my wife on a honeymoon. It was my sister-in-law who graciously bought the shoes and socks that I wore on my wedding day. I took my wife to the registry to inquire about court marriage, and they informed us of the fee for the event, which was a minimal amount—around N170.00

“But we could not gather the money, so we collected their forms and never returned them because I couldn’t afford the required fee. As a result, we went ahead with the wedding without the registry. We didn’t obtain a government marriage certificate until six years ago when an embassy demanded it since we couldn’t afford court marriage.

“All the money we received on our wedding day was used to settle debts. But here we are, sponsored by grace. I thank God I didn’t marry a woman who would put me under unwarranted pressure and unnecessary constraints. Glory be to God for Gloria!”

The founder and president of the film production company Mount Zion Faith Ministries became known for movies like ‘Apoti Eri’, ‘Abejoye’, ‘Shackles’, ‘Heart Pain’, among others.

Saidi Balogun’s piracy fight

Filmmaker and actor Saidi Balogun revealed during an interview on the ‘WithChude’ podcast that he lost about N24 million to piracy in 2011.

Movie piracy involves the illegal distribution of films without the permission or license of the content creators.

The Oyo-born actor disclosed that he invested the money in his movie ‘You or I’ but earned only N800,000 due to piracy.

The 57-year-old said: “Then I was in Germany, and I did this movie ‘You or I’ with all Caucasian actors, spending more than N24 million. The movie got pirated. I received a call very early in the morning, and when I called back, nobody was talking. So, I flew back to Nigeria the following day and went straight to our house on Lagos Island, where I saw the pirated copy.

“That movie was supposed to be released in a week or two, but it had flooded everywhere. I lost a lot of money— a lot. Can you imagine producing a movie worth N24 million in 2011 and losing everything? The highest amount I made was N800k. My mummy kept telling me I should keep doing it so that I would get there. For a week, she was always beside me.

“I had plans for the money. I could do many things and achieve my dreams and visions, but it didn’t happen. I was the first to produce a two-cast movie in the history of Africa, but it was pirated and not well-marketed. Then ‘You or I’ faced the same fate, and I was like, what is going on? Those were the most difficult times I can ever remember. I can never forget them—so many difficult times.

“In 2016, before my 50th birthday, I had no house, nothing. After losing N24 million on the movie, I had no house because I had to pay my rent from the return on the investment. I made N800k in four months. Meanwhile, I owed a company 2 million, so I had nothing—no house, everything was empty.”

Balogun began his acting career in 1978 when he acted in a television programme titled ‘Youth Today’ on NTA and produced his first film, ‘City Girl’ in 1989.

Rexxie’s traditional wedding

Record producer and songwriter Ezeh Faith, known as Rexxie, tied the knot traditionally with his fiancée, Innocent Chisom.

Rexxie shared photos and videos from the traditional marriage on his Instagram page. He wrote: “Two families, one love story. The beginning of forever started with this special moment.”

Rexxie and Chisom engaged on 7 March. The 27-year-old became famous for creating the Zanku sound and producing Naira Marley’s ‘Soapy’, ‘Tesumole’, and the late Mohbad ‘KPK’ song. He also produced Burna Boy’s Grammy-winning album ‘Twice As Tall’.

Spyro advises men

Singer Spyro urged men on his Instagram page to invest in their women to bring out the beauty in them.

The singer noted that nothing outside was worth risking their shared love and connection.

He said, “Guys, dress up your girl, invest in her heavily, love her up, and you will realise she is finer than those girls outside. I admired some girls from afar before stardom but couldn’t access them. Now that I have access, I realise it was all just a facade.

“The grass is not greener on the other side; it only looks that way because you’re staring from afar. Nothing is outside; keep your woman.”

Spyro, whose real name is Oludipe David, rose to fame with his single ‘Billing’, released in July 2022.

Oyedepo’s Rolls Royce

Bishop David Oyedepo, the founder of Living Faith Church Worldwide, received two luxurious Rolls Royce Cullinan cars worth N1.5 billion as gifts on his 70th birthday on Saturday

Social media evangelist Wale Jana revealed on his Facebook page that Pastors David Ibiyeomie and Biodun Fatoyinbo gifted Bishop Oyedepo the Rolls Royce.

Mr Ibiyeomie founded the Salvation Ministries, headquartered in GRA, Port Harcourt, Rivers State, Nigeria, while Mr Fatoyinbo leads the Commonwealth of Zion Assembly (COZA).

He wrote, “I didn’t know anyone who received two Rolls Royces on his birthday apart from Bishop Oyedepo; this Rolls Royce Cullinan came from Pastor Ibiyeomie and another from Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo. The levels of what you celebrate attract you!”

Bishop Oyedepo also received N1 billion from another ‘son’ to feed the guests who attended the birthday celebration.

The birthday’s exceptional thanksgiving service occurred at Faith Tabernacle in Canaanland, Ota, Ogun State, with dignitaries from various sectors in attendance.

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo, General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) Enoch Adeboye, Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, and senior pastor of Kingsway International Christian Centre (KICC) in London, Matthew Ashimolowo, among others, graced the occasion.

The dignitaries extolled Bishop Oyedepo’s transformative vision and dedication, adding that his unwavering faith and leadership inspired countless individuals and built a lasting legacy in religion, education, and empowerment.

Additionally, the dignitaries stated that his impact resonated intensely, inspiring many to pursue similar paths of service and devotion.

Davido, Bobo Ajudua reunited

Davido reunited with his ex-lawyer and longtime friend, Bobo Ajudua, in Marbella, Spain. Ajudua posted pictures of himself, Davido, and another person on his Instagram story.

In May, the ‘Timeless’ hitmaker confirmed on his Instagram story that he had fired Ajudua while addressing reports that he dismissed him over embezzlement.

The 31-year-old denied firing his former lawyer due to embezzlement. He wrote: “This was not the case at all! We are still excellent friends! In business, things evolve and change all the time! Please, everyone, disregard this narrative.”

Ajudua, who graduated from the University of Essex in 2011 and the Nigerian Law School in 2012, managed A-list artists and music producers like Davido, Fresh VDM, and Dremo as their lawyers.

Nons Miraj car gift to fish pie guy

Content creator Chinoson Jennifer, Nons Miraj, bought a car for viral fishpie seller Alax Evalsam.

Nons Miraj posted a video on her Instagram page showing how she presented the car to Alex and his family.

She captioned the video: “So the Holy Spirit touched me. I decided to surprise Alax Evalsam with a new whip.”

In August, the content creator announced that she had secured an apartment for the fish pie seller after her gym instructor informed her about him.

She wrote, “What God Cannot do does not exist. Your helper can be anywhere.” My gym instructor contacted me last week and told me about Alax Evalsam (the fish pie guy). My team did their research on him, and we decided to surprise him.

“Upon arriving at his house, we saw how area boys harassed him, and we knew it wasn’t a safe space for him. Thank you, Lord, for giving me the power and blessings to bless others. Drop a comment if you believe your testimony is coming.”

Alex became famous after a video of him promoting his fish pie through a song went viral on social media.

Ex-BBNaija Vee vs Tinubu; VeryDarkMan

Ex-BBNaija housemate Victoria ‘Vee’ Adeyele stated on her TikTok that anyone defending President Bola Tinubu’s government needed a mental evaluation.

Vee added that she did not want to converse with anyone defending social media influencer Martins ‘VeryDarkMan’ Otse regarding his alleged accusations against Human Rights Activist Femi Falana and his son, singer Falz.

This newspaper earlier reported that VeryDarkMan posted on his Instagram a leaked audio of controversial crossdresser Idris Okuneye, aka Bobrisky, wherein he accused Mr Falana and Falz.

In the leaked audio, Bobrisky alleged that Mr Falana and his son contacted him to help apply for a presidential pardon during his six-month jail term at Kirikiri Correctional Centre in Lagos. The Falanas have denied the allegation.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

