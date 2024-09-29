Troops of the Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF), Operation Hadin Kai, Sector 3, have foiled an attempted attack by the Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) terrorists along the Magumeri-Maiduguri axis in Borno.

The troops also recovered a cache of ammunition from the insurgents in a tactical operation in the area.

The Chief Military Information Officer, MNJTF, N’djamena, Chad, Olaniyi Osaba, said this in a statement on Sunday in Maiduguri.

He said the troops executed a tactical ambush, neutralising the threat before the terrorists could wreak havoc on innocent civilians.

Mr Osaba, a lieutenant colonel, said the troops positioned themselves tactically along the terrorists’ path and engaged them as they emerged from a forested area on motorcycles.

“On sighting the troops, the terrorists attempted to flee but were met with a heavy barrage of gunfire.

“This decisive engagement forced them to abandon their weapons and motorcycles, disrupting their plan to unleash violence in the region,” he said.

He listed the weapons recovered to include two AK-47 Rifles, 51 rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition, two magazines, 61 rounds of 7.62 NATO ammunition, parcels of marijuana, and tramadol, among others.

(NAN)

