Nigeria’s leading investigative news organisation, PREMIUM TIMES, was honoured Saturday at the Edge Awards 2024.

The news organisation emerged as the year’s best place to work in the online media category.

The annual event celebrates marketing excellence in the country by recognising personalities, brands and agencies that have achieved distinction “through groundbreaking ideas, impactful campaigns, and strategic vision.”

The awards ceremony, which has run for more than a decade, was held this year at Lagos Sheraton Hotel.

Marketing Edge, the publication that organises the event, publishes news, trends and insights in the integrated marketing communications space with a view to bringing visibility to brands and giving media attention to the Nigerian advertising industry.

“Ours has become one of the most anticipated events in the sacred calendar of Nigeria’s integrated marketing communications ecosystem. I will also like to thank our award committee for their time, energy and rigorous dedication. They have had difficult times of making this occasion beautiful and a reality,” said John Ajayi, publisher and chief executive officer of Marketing Edge Publications Limited.

“Identifying the different categories and winners that have emerged has not been a tea party affair at all. While their decisions were not based on any scientific proofs, they have relied largely on better statistics and content reviews, analyses as well as market insights, deep, on-the-spot investigative journalism for some award categories,” he added.

Steve Omojafor, an advertising luminary who currently chairs the Lagos-based advertising outfit STB-McCann, an affiliate of American global advertising agency network with presence in 120 countries, chaired the ceremony. Mr Omojafor was once the chairman of the directors’ board of Zenith Bank.

Among the personages of the Nigerian marketing communications industry present were Lanre Adisa, founder and CEO of Noah’s Ark Communications Limited, and Udeme Ufot, group managing director of SO&U.

TVC clinched the award for the best place to work for the broadcast media category as well as the award for the outstanding television station of the year.

The Lifetime Achievement Award in Law went to Wole Olanipekun, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria and one-time chair of the Nigerian Bar Association, while the Lifetime Achievement Award in Creative Advertising was won by Tunji Olugbodi, vice chairman and CEO Verdant Zeal Group, and Lanre Adisa.

Emeka Okeke, managing partner and CEO of MediaFuse Dentsu, won the Lifetime Award in Media Advertising.

