Police operatives in Katsina State, in collaboration with soldiers, have foiled two different kidnap attempts and rescued six victims.
The Katsina Police Command’s Public Relations Officer, Abubakar Sadiq-Aliyu, disclosed this in a statement issued on Saturday.
He said that on Saturday, a distress call was received at Jibia Divisional Police Headquarters regarding an attempted kidnapping on the Jibia – Kauran Namoda road, Katsina State.
“Upon receipt of the report, police operatives, in collaboration with the military, immediately responded to the scene and engaged the suspects in a gun duel.
“Four kidnapped victims were successfully rescued and rushed to the hospital for medical attention.
“Unfortunately, one victim succumbed to gunshot injuries sustained during the attack,” Mr Sadiq-Aliyu disclosed.
According to him, the Faskari Divisional Police Headquarters also received a distress call about another kidnapping attempt at Unguwar Boka village, Faskari Local Government Area, along Funua-Gusau road.
The public relations officer added that the operatives promptly responded to the scene, in collaboration with the military, and engaged the assailants in a gun duel.
“Regrettably, the assailants fatally shot one of the victims during the attack.
”However, two kidnapped victims were successfully rescued unhurt.
“Efforts are being intensified to ensure the arrest of the perpetrators as the investigation continues,” Mr Sadiq-Aliyu said.
(NAN)
