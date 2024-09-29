The Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC), Zamfara Command, has dismissed an officer, Maikano Sarkin-Tasha, for alleged collaboration with bandits to supply hard drugs and ammunition.

The State Commandant, Sani Mustapha, disclosed this on Saturday during a news briefing in Gusau.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the police command in Zamfara on Friday paraded 17 suspected bandit collaborators, including Mr Sarkin-Tasha.

Mr Mustapha said the command was shocked by the news of the arrest of its officer, allegedly for supplying ammunition and hard drugs to bandits in Zamfara.

“According to our preliminary findings, the officer was arrested at a checkpoint, between Damba and Sabon Gida axis, while on transit to his hometown, Mada village of Gusau Local Government Area.

“He was allegedly found with some elements suspected to be cannabis and other hard drugs in possession.

”Other items found on him were three armour of G3 rifles and one armour of anti-rocket launcher.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

“I wish to state that the Commandant-General of the Corps, Dr Ahmed Audi, who also received the news with shock and disappointment has condemned the alleged barbaric behaviour of the officer.

“He has directed me to take necessary administrative actions, including immediate dismissal of the personnel from the Corps’ nominal roll.”

Mr Mustapha said that the command has zero tolerance for indiscipline, corruption, criminality, or any vices unbecoming of an officer of the corps.

“Therefore, the action of the officer reflects only his own personality.

“It does not represent or reflect the image or character of officers and men of the Zamfara command or the Corps, nationwide.

“In the spirit of inter-agency relationship and synergy, I will interface with the Commissioner of Police for further necessary actions.

“This is with the view to transferring the officer to the corps’ national headquarters, Abuja, for internal disciplinary action and prosecution,” he said.

Mr Mustapha added that NSCDC was poised to work with other security agencies in the fight against crime and criminality in the state.

According to him, it will not spare any action in enforcing discipline against any officer of the corps, no matter how highly placed.

He pledged to pursue the case with utmost transparency, saying, “The corps does not condone any act of indiscipline, not to talk of banditry or terrorism allegations.

“The corps shall keep the press and the public abreast of further developments in due course.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

