As the world marks the 18th World Rabies Day on Saturday, global health organisations have called for increased vaccination against rabies in both humans and animals.

Rabies is a viral infection that primarily spreads through the saliva of infected animals, often through bites.

Although it is a preventable disease, rabies has, over the years, remained a life-threatening disease in many parts of Africa, especially those living in rural and remote parts of the continent.

The call for increased vaccination was made in a joint statement released on Friday to commemorate the 2024 World Rabies Day, themed: “Breaking Rabies Boundaries.”

The statement was signed by some organisations including the World Health Organisation (WHO), Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), World Organisation for Animal Health (WOAH) and Global Alliance for Rabies Control.

World Rabies Day is observed annually on 28 September, marking the death anniversary of Louis Pasteur, the scientist who developed the first rabies vaccine.

The day serves as a platform to raise awareness about the prevention and control of rabies, a deadly yet preventable viral disease that affects both humans and animals.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

Speaking on the elimination of the zoonotic virus, the agencies said government agencies and stakeholders across the world must unite to tackle rabies, particularly in regions where the disease remains endemic, such as Africa

According to the statement, the year’s theme, “Breaking Rabies Boundaries,” highlights the need to overcome the persistent barriers that hinder the eradication of this preventable yet deadly disease.

The agencies said increased cooperation at international, national and sub-national levels is crucial to the elimination of the virus which is responsible for the death of thousands each year.

New prevention tools

The group also called for the adoption of new tools and strategies that will improve rabies prevention and control efforts at local, national, regional, and international levels.

The statement reads in part: “The adoption of relevant tools will enable countries to make data-driven decisions and policies in addition to monitoring and measuring the impact of interventions.

“Breaking the boundaries that limit programmatic scale-up will allow us to ensure wider and more effective rabies vaccination campaigns, in both humans and animals.

“For example, mass dog vaccinations supported by the WOAH vaccine bank in several countries in Africa and FAO’s support to strengthen animal systems in nearly all countries in Africa, have demonstrated how community-driven programs can be scaled for broader impact, the statement read in part.”

The global health bodies also asked African countries to increase public awareness and education on rabies, noting that this is a key element of rabies elimination.

Data on rabies infection

Rabies is a neglected tropical disease that primarily impacts poor and vulnerable communities, especially those residing in isolated rural areas.

It occurs in more than 150 countries and territories across the world. In Nigeria where several cases have been reported, the disease is transmitted by dogs, especially stray and unvaccinated pets.

Data shows that infection causes tens of thousands of deaths every year, mostly in Asia and Africa. Children are the group most susceptible to rabies.

ALSO READ: Police worry over rising cases of dog bites in Osun

Experts say they have the greatest risk of exposure because they are frequently the victims of animal bites, due to their small size, playful nature, and their tendency to provoke animals.

Rabies is estimated to cause 59,000 human deaths each year across more than 150 countries, with 95 per cent of these cases occurring in Africa and Asia according to the WHO.

Despite its prevalence, this disease remains highly underreported in Nigeria. According to one study, only 998 human cases were reported between 2017 and 2022. Also, only 273 dog-suspect rabies cases were reported within this period.

However, the case fatality rate (CFR) of rabies is nearly 100 per cent once symptoms appear. Rabies is almost always fatal at this stage, making it one of the deadliest infectious diseases.

Early intervention through vaccination and post-exposure prophylaxis (PEP) is crucial to prevent the onset of symptoms.

Initial symptoms of rabies include a fever with pain and unusual or unexplained tingling, pricking, or burning sensation (paraesthesia) at the wound site.

Nigeria pledges

Meanwhile, Nigeria’s Ministry of Health and Social Welfare has reaffirmed its commitment to pushing for coordinated efforts against neglected tropical diseases like rabies.

The ministry, on Saturday, in a post on X, said rabies poses a serious public health challenge to the country that must be addressed.

It stated that the transmission of rabies will be addressed using the “One Health approach” and in collaboration with veterinary, environmental, and other key sectors.

The statement reads in part: “Together with local and international partners, we will enhance surveillance, vaccination campaigns, and awareness programmes, targeting vulnerable communities to ensure that every Nigerian is informed about prevention and treatment options.

“As we mark this year’s World Rabies Day, our ministry is dedicated to breaking the cycle of rabies transmission, promoting responsible pet ownership, and ensuring no more lives are lost to this preventable disease. Let us unite to make Nigeria rabies-free.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

