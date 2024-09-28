The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) in Kano State said it received 618 complaints of alleged human rights abuses from July to date.

The NHRC State Coordinator, Shehu Abdullahi, made this known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday in Kano.

He said that 480 of the cases had been treated, while 138 were pending.

Mr Abdullahi said that 346 cases involved women and children, 75 were breaches of trust and 50 involved spousal responsibilities.

According to him, 60 of the cases received during the period under review were on abandonment of family responsibility and domestic violence.

“No fewer than 52 cases were on labour, land properties and cultural, economic, social rights,” he said.

Mr Abdullahi further explained that the remaining 35 were on labour matters mostly arising as conflicts in employer-employee relations.

He said they were mostly about end-of-service entitlements and compensation for damages caused by accidents while on duty.

Mr Abdullahi added that the commission had also mediated on some marital matters between couples and families.

The state coordinator urged couples to be more patient with one another in order to be able to jointly manage their responsibilities.

(NAN)

