The Nigerian Technical Aid Corps (NTAC) says four Nigerian professors have been selected to hold key positions in the University of Applied Science, Engineering and Technology (USET) in The Gambia.

The Director-General (D-G) of NTAC, Yusuf Yakub, said this on Saturday in Abuja.

Mr Yakub spoke when the Minister of Higher Education, Research, Science and Technology of The Gambia, Gomez Pierre, paid him a courtesy visit.

The D-G said that the professional prowess of the four Technical Aid Corps (TAC) volunteers led to the set up of a task force by the ministry’s Governing Council.

He said that the development followed the submission of a report by a task force requesting that the four professors be appointed to key positions in the institution.

According to him, the task force was set up to validate the current serving TAC volunteers in that country to fill the vacant positions in USET in order to ensure the smooth running of the university.

“The report of the task force says that the Gambian ministry has requested the endorsement from the Nigerian authorities for their appointment.

“The letter requesting endorsement, addressed to the Nigerian Mission in Kanifing and copied to the NTAC D-G, was received on Friday in Abuja.

“The volunteer professors were selected following openings created by the imminent end of the tenure of the current Vice-Chancellor of the University, Prof.Samuel Owusu-Ofori, whose tenure comes to an end on September 30.

“The Professors and their positions include: Prof. Nazmat Surajudeen- Bakinde -Vice Chancellor, and Prof. Yusuf Abdulfatah – Vice Chancellor (Academics)

“Others are Prof. Akinlabi Oyetunji – Director, Research and Grants, and Prof. David Gundu – Director, Academic Planning and Quality Assurance,” he said.

The NTAC D-G said that NTAC’s deployment of the crop of volunteers to The Gambia earlier in the year was part of Nigeria’s 24-month TAC scheme.

He said that it was aimed at providing technical assistance to that country.

He said that the move by the Gambian authorities remained significant as it highlighted the strong partnership between the country and Nigeria in the areas of education and technical cooperation.

“The Gambia remains one of the first and highest country-subscribers to the TAC Scheme, and it has, at the last count, received over 12,000 Nigerians as Volunteers since the establishment of TAC in 1987

“They include engineers, lawyers and medical professionals,” he said.

(NAN)

