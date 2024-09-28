Many residents of Onitsha, the commercial city of Anambra State, have refused to turn out for the 2024 local elections in the state.

The election, organised by the Anambra State Independent Electoral Commission (ANSIEC), is held today, Saturday, 28 September.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) correspondent, who monitored the election on Saturday, observed that residents were seen within their neighbourhood but failed to proceed to voting points.

The local election in Anambra was last held 11 years ago.

NAN reports that commercial drivers were seen going about their daily business in disregard of the order restricting movement.

Speaking to NAN in separate interviews, some residents questioned the credibility of the election because of their experiences with past elections in Nigeria.

Chinyere Olisa said she was frustrated when she was told her name was not among the accredited voters during the 2023 presidential election.

She said she had left her business and travelled home to vote during the 2023 presidential election.

“I was left frustrated when they checked and told me that they could not find my name.

“I wasted my time and money during that election, you want me to do same again this time? No way,” she said.

Another resident, Gloria Effiong, a food vendor, narrated that there was little campaigning before the election.

“Many were not even aware that the election would be taking place today; there was no house-to-house campaign, as they used to do.

“Nobody came to me for the campaign, and I am sure the same applies to many others.

“As you can see, I am here selling food and making money for myself and my family. If they win the election today, I won’t be remembered again,” she said.

A tricyclist, Samuel Chidi, said he left his home as early as 6:30 a.m. for business and would not take part in the voting.

Mr Chidi said people’s votes no longer count in Nigeria because election officials usually have a pre-determined choice of who will win.

(NAN)

