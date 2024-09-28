The police in Lagos will not take it lightly with troublemakers during the approaching 1 October protest, the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State command, Olanrewaju Ishola, has said.

Mr Ishola, on Friday, warned everyone partaking in the protest to avoid causing violence and embrace peace in the interest of fellow citizens.

The police chief said he has information that some disgruntled Nigerian youths are calling for a nationwide protest in some parts of the state.

He said this in a statement signed by Benjamin Hundeyin, the spokesperson for the Lagos police command and shared his verified X handle.

He wrote that this is coming after Mr Ishola had a meeting with traditional rulers, religious leaders, social media influencers among others earlier on Friday.

The statement explained that the gathering discussed “security concerns within the state following recent agitations and clamour for a nationwide protest provided the opportunity for Lagosians to ventilate their concerns, point out areas of security concern and recommend strategies that would help curb any form of violence within the state.”

Speaking further, the commissioner of police called on influential Nigerians to lead by good example and alert security operatives whenever any form of threat arises.

“This would help ensure that peace is maintained by all and sundry. He equally gave the assurance that the command is fully prepared to protect law-abiding citizens,” the statement added.

Why we are protesting again — Organisers

Earlier, PREMIUM TIMES reported that the organisers of the 10-day #EndBadGovernance in August have again announced the preparation for another round of protests tagged, “A Day of Survival,” scheduled for 1 October.

The agitating group said since President Tinubu rose to power, he has brought unprecedented hardship on millions of Nigerians and “pushed many into poverty and hardship.”

The protesters also condemned the recent hike in the price of petrol, saying the situation has reached an alarming level, with prices hovering between over N900 and N1,900 per litre, depending on the region.

The group referred to the significant rise in the cost of goods as having rendered many traders and shopkeepers helpless.

