The Ebonyi State Government says the death toll from the cholera outbreak in Ndibokote Village in Ezza-Inyimegu Community has hit 15.

The Commissioner for Health, Moses Ekuma, confirmed the number of deaths from the epidemic in the locality to reporters in Abakaliki on Friday.

Mr Ekuma said that three emergency centres had been designated for the treatment of patients.

Meanwhile, Steven Nwankpa, the chairperson of Izzi Local Government Area of Ebonyi, has warned the people of the affected community to desist from open defecation practices and other unhealthy lifestyles.

Mr Nwankpa issued the warning, while monitoring the extent of the epidemic in the community and sensitising the natives on the dangers of open defecation.

He said that ending the unwholesome practice would help to check the spread of the disease in the area.

He said that the warning became necessary following the increasing number of cases and deaths from the scourge.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

Mr Nwankpa said, “The number of death has risen to 15 since Wednesday, when the epidemic broke out in the Ndibokote Village in Ezza-Inyimegu Community.”

He described the incident as shocking and appealed to the community to avoid holding burial ceremonies until the scourge had been controlled.

“Ensure that you maintain proper personal hygiene,” the chairperson said.

A community leader, Stephen Nwamkpuma, linked the outbreak to some natives, who allegedly brought home some pieces of beef from a burial ceremony.

“After eating the meat, the people started vomiting, resulting in the spread of the disease,” Mr Nwamkpuma said.

(NAN)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

