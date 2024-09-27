The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested a former Governor of Taraba State, Darius Ishaku, and charged him with misappropriation of more than N27 billion belonging to the state government.

EFCC filed the indictment with 15 counts against Mr Ishaku and a co-defendant at the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court in Abuja on Thursday.

The co-defendant is a former Permanent Secretary of the Taraba State Bureau for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Bello Yero.

EFCC alleged that, at various times, Mr Ishaku, diverted billions of naira from the contingency funds belonging to the state’s Bureau of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs and certain local governments of the states into their private uses. The total amounts allegedly diverted summed up to N27 billion.

The commission alleged that the defendants committed the offences of criminal breach of trust and misappropriation while Mr Ishaku served as governor from 2015 to May 2023. At the time, Mr Yero was also said to be the Permanent Secretary of the state’s Bureau of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs.

PREMIUM TIMES learnt on Friday that Mr Ishaku was arrested by the EFCC on Wednesday, and “has since spent three days in custody” of the commission in Abuja, sources familiar with the development but were not authorised to speak on the matter told PREMIUM TIMES on Friday.

This comes ahead of the scheduled arraignment of the defendants, which PREMIUM TIMES learned, was already scheduled for Monday (30 September).

When contacted over the development on, the spokesperson for the EFCC, Dele Oyewale said, “Yes, former Governor Ishaku is in our custody,” confirming his arrest. He, however, declined further comments on the matter.

Before becoming governor in 2015, Mr Ishaku, 70 years old, was at various times the supervising minister for power, supervising minister for environment and the Minister of State for Niger Delta Affairs.

He won his first governorship election in 2015 and a second term in 2019. He completed his second and final four-year term in 2023.

IN 2022, he won his party, the People Democratic Party’s ticket to represent the Taraba South Senatorial District. But, in 2023, he was defeated in the senatorial election by a political newcomer David Jimkuta. Mr Jimkuta polled 85,415 votes to defeat the then outgoing governor Mr Ishaku who scored 45,708 votes.

Read the 15 charges in full here.

COUNT 1

DARIUS DICKSON

ISHAKU BELLO YERO

CHARGES

That you DARIUS DICKSON ISHAKU whilst being the Governor of Taraba State and BELLO YERO whilst being the Permanent Secretary, Bureau for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Taraba State between 25th August, 2015 and 21st March, 2016 ni Abuja, within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, and in such capacity entrusted with dominion over certain property, to wit: an aggregate sum of N1, 010, 000, 000 (One Billion and Ten Million Naira), which sum formed part of the 2.5% contingency funds belonging to Bureau of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Taraba State committed criminal breach of trust in respect of the said

property, when you dishonestly diverted the said sum to your own use and you thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 315 of the Penal Code Aul, Cap 532, Laws of the Federal Capital Territory of Nigeria 2007 and punishable under the same section.

COUNT 2

That you DARIUS DICKSON ISHAKU whilst being the Governor of Taraba State and BELLO YERO whilst being the Permanent Secretary, Bureau for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Taraba State between 25th August, 2015 and 21st March, 2016 in Abuja, within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, dishonestly misappropriated certain property, to wit: an aggregate sum of N1, 010, 000, 000 (One Billion and Ten Million Naira), which sum formed part of the 2.5% contingency fund belonging to Bureau of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Taraba State and you thereby committed an offence contrary to section 308 of the Penal Code Act, Cap 532, Laws of the Federal Capital Territory of Nigeria 2007 and punishable under section 309 of the same Act.

COUNT 3

That you DARIUS DICKSON ISHAKU whilst being the Governor of Taraba State and BELLO YERO whilst being the Permanent Secretary, Bureau for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Taraba State between July, 2015 and May, 2019 in Abuja, within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, and in such capacity entrusted with dominion over certain property, to wit: an aggregate sum of N1, 138, 082, 097.71 (One Billion, One Hundred a n d Thirty-Eight Million, Eighty-Two Thousand, Ninety- Seven Naira, Seventy-One Kobo), which sum formed part of the 2.5% contingency fund belonging to Bureau of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Taraba State committed criminal breach of trust in respect of the said property, when you dishonestly diverted the said sum to your own use and you thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 315 of the Penal Code Act, Cap 532, Laws of the Federal Capital Territory of Nigeria 2007 and punishable under the same section.

COUNT 4

That you DARIUS DICKSON ISHAKU whilst being the Governor of Taraba State and BELLO YERO whilst being the Permanent Secretary, Bureau for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Taraba State between July, 2015

and May, 2019 ni Abuja, within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, dishonestly misappropriated certain property, to wit: an aggregate sum of N1, 138, 082, 097.71 (One Billion, One Hundred and Thirty-Eight Million, Eighty-Two Thousand, Ninety-Seven Naira, Seventy-One Kobo, which sum formed part of the 2.5% contingency fund belonging to Bureau of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Taraba State and you thereby committed an offence contrary to section 308 of the Penal Code Act, Cap 532, Laws of the Federal Capital Territory of Nigeria 2007 and punishable under section 309 of the same Act.

COUNT 5

That you DARIUS DICKSON ISHAKU whilst being the Governor of Taraba State and BELLO YERO whilst being the Permanent Secretary, Bureau for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Taraba State between 6th January, 2019 and 29th April, 2021 in Abuja, within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, and in such capacity entrusted with dominion over certain property, to wit: an aggregate sum of

N193, 030, 0 0 0 (One Hundred and Ninety Three Million, Thirty Thousand Naira), which sum formed part of the fund belonging to Bureau of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Taraba State and Donga Local Government Council in Taraba State committed criminal breach of trust in respect of the said property, when you dishonestly diverted the said sum to your own use and you thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 315 of the Penal Code Act, Cap 532, Laws of the Federal Capital Territory of Nigeria 2007 and punishable under the same section.

COUNT 6

That you DARIUS DICKSON I S H A K whilst being the Governor of Taraba State and BELLO YERO whilst being the Permanent Secretary, Bureau for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Taraba State between 6th January, 2019 and 29th April, 2021 in Abuja, within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, and in such capacity entrusted with dominion over certain property, to wit: an aggregate sum of N650, 686, 369.99 (Six Hundred and Fifty Million, Six Hundred and Eighty-Six Thousand, Three Hundred and Sixty-Nine Naira, Ninety-Nine Kobo, which sum formed part of the funds belonging to Bureau of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Taraba State and Gassol Local Government Council committed criminal breach of trust in respect of the said property, when you dishonestly diverted the said sum to your own use and you thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 315 of the Penal Code Act, Cap 532, Laws o f the Federal Capital Territory of Nigeria 2007 and punishable under the same séction.

COUNT 7

That you DARIUS DICKSON ISHAKU whilst being the Governor of Taraba State and BELLO YERO whilst being the Permanent Secretary, Bureau for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Taraba State between 6th January, 2019 and 29th April, 2021 in Abuja, within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, and in such capacity entrusted with dominion over certain property, to wit: an aggregate sum of N170, 549, 842.00 (One Hundred and Seventy Million, Five Hundred and Forty-Nine Thousand, Eight Hundred and Forty-Two Naira), which sum formed part of the funds belonging to Bureau of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Taraba State and Gashaka Local Government Council committed criminal breach of trust in respect of the said property, when you dishonestly diverted the said sum to your own use and you thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 315 of the Penal Code Act, Cap 532, Laws of the Federal Capital Territory of Nigeria 2007 and punishable under the same section.

COUNT 8

That you DARIUS DICKSON ISHAKU whilst being the Governor of Taraba State and BELLO YERO whilst being the Permanent Secretary, Bureau for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Taraba State between 6th January, 2019 and 29th April, 2021 ni Abuja, within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, and in such capacity entrusted with dominion over certain property, to wit: an aggregate sum of N201, 917, 450.73 (Two Hundred a n d One Million, Nine hundred and Seventeen Thousand, Four Hundred and Fifty Naira, Seventy Three Koo), which sum formed part of the funds belonging to Bureau of Local Government and Chieftaincy! Affairs, Taraba State and Ardo Kola Local Government Council committed criminal breach of trust in respect of the said property, when you dishonestly diverted the said sum to your own use and you thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 315 of the Penal Code Acc, Cap 532, Laws of the Federal Capital Territory of Nigeria 2007′ and punishable under the same section.

COUNT 9

That you DARIUS DICKSON ISHAKU whilst being the Governor of Taraba State and BELLO YERO whilst being the Permanent Secretary, Bureau for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Taraba State’ between 6th of January, 2019 and 29th April, 2021 in Abuja, within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, and in such capacity entrusted with dominic over c e r t a i n property, to wit: an aggregate sum of N132,113,750.34 (One h u n d r e d and Thirty-Two Million, One hundred and

Thirteen Thousand, Seven Hundred and Fifty Naira, Thirty-Four Kobo), which s u m formed part of the funds belonging to Bureau of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Taraba State and Yorro Local Government Council : committed criminal breach of trust in respect of the said property, when you dishonestly diverted the said sum to your own use and you thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 315 of the Penal Code Act, Cap

532, Laws of the Federal Capital Territory of Nigeria 2007 and punishable under the same section.

COUNT 10

That you DARIUS DICKSON ISHAKU whilst being the Governor of Taraba State and BELLO YERO whilst being the Permanent Secretary, Bureau for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Taraba State between 19th July, 2019 and 5th February, 2021 ni Abuja, within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, and in such capacity entrusted with dominion over certain property, to wit: an aggregate sum of N3,348,942,411.15 (Three Billion, Three Hundred and Forty Eight Million, Nine Hundred and Forty Two Thousand, Four Hundred and Eleven Naira, Fifteen Kobo), which sum formed part of the funds belonging to Bureau of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Taraba State and Local Government Councils in Taraba State, and you thereby committed criminal breach of trust in respect of the said property, when you dishonestly diverted the said sum to your own use and you thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 315 of the Penal Code Act, Cap 532, Laws of the Federal Capital Territory of Nigeria 2007 and punishable under the same section.

COUNT 11

That you DARIUS DICKSON ISHAKU whilst being the Governor of Taraba State and BELLO YERO whilst being the Permanent Secretary, Bureau for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Taraba State between 19th July, 2019 and 5th February, 2021 in Abuja, within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, and in such capacity entrusted with dominion over certain property, to wit: an aggregate sum of N639,435,000.00 (Six Hundred and Thirty-Nine Million, Four Hundred and Thirty-Five Thousand Naira), which sum formed part of the funds belonging to Bureau of Local Government: and Chieftaincy Affairs, Taraba State andLocal Government Councils in Taraba State, and you thereby committed criminal breach of trust in respect of the said property, when. you dishonestly diverted the said sum t o your own use and you thereby committed a n offence contrary to Section 3 1 5 of the Penal Code Act, C a p 532, Laws of the Federal Capital Territory of Nigeria 2007 and punishable under the same section.

COUNT 12

That you DARIUS DICKSON ISHAKU whilst being the Governor of Taraba State and BELLO YERO whilst being the Permanent Secretary, Bureau for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Taraba State between 30th September, 2016 and 23rd February, 2021 ni Abuja, within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, and in such capacity entrusted with dominion over certain property, to wit: an aggregate sum of N993,102,053.63 (Nine Hundred and Ninety-Three Million, One Hundred and Two Thousand, Fifty-Three Naira and Sixty-Three Kobo, which sum formed part of the funds belonging to Taraba State Government and Local Government Councils in Taraba State, and you thereby committed criminal breach of trust in respect of the said property, when you dishonestly diverted the said sum to your own use contrary to Section 315 of the Penal Code Act, Cap 532, Laws of the Federal Capital Territory of Nigeria 2007 and punishable under the same section.

COUNT 13

That you DARIUS DICKSON ISHAKU whilst being the Governor of Taraba State and BELLO YERO whilst being the Permanent Secretary, Bureau for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Taraba State between May, * =9 2015 and December, 2015 ni Abuja, within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, and in such capacity entrusted with dominion over certain property, to wit: an aggregate sum of N90, 000, 000 (Ninety Million Naira), which sum formed part of the funds belonging to Bureau of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Taraba State and you hereby committed criminal breach of trust in respect of the said property, when you dishonestly diverted the said sum to your own use and you thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 315 of the Penal Code Act, Cap 532, Laws of the Federal Capital Territory of Nigeria 2007 and punishable under the same section.

COUNT 14

That you DARIUS DICKSON ISHAKU whilst being the Governor of Taraba State on or before 19th October, 2016 in Abuja, within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, and in such capacity entrusted with dominion over certain property, to wit: an aggregate sum of N23,200,000 (Twenty Three Million, Two Hundred Thousand Naira), which sum formed part of the funds belonging to Taraba State Government and Local Government Councils in Taraba State and you hereby committed criminal breach of trust in respect of the said property, when you dishonestly diverted the said sum to your own use to buy a Duplex property known as Apo 3, Abuja from Brains and Hammers Limited and you thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 315 of the Penal Code Act, Cap 532, Laws of the Federal Capital Territory of Nigeria 2007 and punishable under the same section.

COUNT 15

That you DARIUS DICKSON ISHAKU whilst being the Governor of Taraba State between 3rd September, 2015 and 29th January, 2018 in Abuja, within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, and in such capacity entrusted with dominion over certain property, to wit: an aggregate sum of N761,301,000 (Seven Hundred and Sixty One Million, Three Hundred and One Thousand Naira), which sum formed part of the funds belonging to Taraba State Government and Local Government Councils in Taraba State and you hereby committed criminal breach of trust in respect of the said property, when you dishonestly diverted the said sum to defray the loan of One Billion Naira granted by Zenith Bank Plc. to your company, Worthy Construction Limited and you thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 315 of the Penal Code Act, Cap 532, Laws of the Federal Capital Territory of Nigeria 2007 and punishable under the same

section.

